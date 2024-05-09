Submit Release
Commissioner Hahn visits Moldova to celebrate Europe Day

Today, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn, visited Moldova to celebrate Europe Day.

Together with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Commissioner Hahn honoured the memory of those who died in the Second World War at the Eternity Memorial in Chisinau.

“The officials paid tribute to those who suffered and fought to defend the fundamental values of the European continent,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Moldova.

“Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, creating ruins on the European continent, was a wake-up call!” Johannes Hanh wrote on X (formerly, Twitter). “But Europe is a whole friendship group, standing together, defending peace and stability. And Moldova is part of this family!”

After the ceremony, Commissioner Hahn visited the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

“The European Union is founded on peace, stability and joint values. The people in Moldova have opened their hearts to these values and are defending them bravely,” he wrote on X.

