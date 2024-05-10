Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence (ai) software market size is predicted to reach $678.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2%.
The growth in the artificial intelligence (ai) software market is due to the increasing investments in AI startups. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (ai) software market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (ai) software market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google Plc, Meta Platforms Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Intel Corporation, Accenture plc.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Segments
• By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud
• By Technology: Computer Vision, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies
• By Application: Voice Processing, Text Processing, Image Processing
• By End-User: Law, Retail, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Advertising And Media, Automotive And Transportation, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Others End-Users
• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (ai) software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Artificial intelligence (AI) software refers to computer programs and algorithms capable of learning from data, recognizing patterns, making decisions, and solving problems autonomously or with minimal human intervention, designed to simulate and perform tasks that require human intelligence. This software is applied across various industries and domains to automate processes, enhance decision-making, personalize experiences, optimize operations, and innovate products and services.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size And Growth
……
27. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
