Application Release Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Application Release Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the application release automation market size is predicted to reach $6.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%.

The growth in the application release automation market is due to the increase in DevOps practices. North America region is expected to hold the largest application release automation market share. Major players in the application release automation market include Microsoft Corporation, HP Inc., IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Red Hat Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, Micro Focus International plc.

Application Release Automation Market Segments

• By Component: Tool, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By End-User Industries: BFSI, IT And Telecommunications, Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Other End User Industries

• By Geography: The global application release automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Application release automation (ARA) refers to the process of automating the deployment, configuration, testing, and release of software applications across various environments, from development to production. It streamlines and accelerates the software delivery pipeline, enabling organizations to release high-quality applications with greater efficiency, reliability, and consistency.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Application Release Automation Market Characteristics

3. Application Release Automation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Application Release Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Application Release Automation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Application Release Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Application Release Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

