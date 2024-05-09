Von der Leyen: EU counts on China to use all its influence on Russia to end war against Ukraine

Russian aggression against Ukraine was one of the main topics of the meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emanuel Macron and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. The meeting took place in Paris on 6 May.

“We agree that Europe and China have a shared interest in peace and security,” Von der Leyen said in a statement after the meeting. “We count on China to use all its influence on Russia to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

She added that President Xi has played “an important role in de-escalating Russia’s irresponsible nuclear threats, and I am confident that President Xi will continue to do so against the backdrop of the ongoing nuclear threats by Russia.”

The sides also discussed China’s commitment not to provide any lethal equipment to Russia. The European Commission President said that “more effort is needed” to curtail delivery of dual-use goods to Russia that find their way to the battlefield.

“Given the existential nature of the threats stemming from this war for both Ukraine and Europe, this does affect the EU-China relations,” Von der Leyen added.

Find out more

Press release