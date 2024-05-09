Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners Complete Acquisition of Energy Exemplar
Software is a vital component of the global energy transition, and Energy Exemplar provides critical modeling and analytics solutions to customers across the industry”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Exemplar, a leading global provider of energy market simulation software, today announced the completion of its acquisition by private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone (”Blackstone”) and Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”).
“Completing our transaction with Blackstone and Vista marks the beginning of an exciting partnership that will accelerate investment in our leading SaaS platform providing accurate simulation and decision support for our customers in today’s rapidly changing energy landscape,” said David Wilson, CEO of Energy Exemplar. “I’d like to thank everyone across the Energy Exemplar organization for their unwavering commitment throughout this process and for maintaining exceptional service to our clients as we continue to grow as one global team.”
"Software is a vital component of the global energy transition, and Energy Exemplar provides critical modeling and analytics solutions to customers across the industry to help them become more efficient, reliable and profitable," said Ryan Atlas, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. "We look forward to partnering with David, Blackstone and the entire Energy Exemplar team during this exciting next phase of growth."
Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, added: “We’re thrilled to be backing Energy Exemplar, a mission-critical software provider supporting the growth of renewable energy, battery storage, and transmission grid investment required for the energy transition. Blackstone’s energy market expertise and network of connections can enhance the company’s growth trajectory. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Vista, David, and the management team to drive the next stage of development for Energy Exemplar and its technology solutions supporting grid reliability and decarbonization. This investment is the latest in a series demonstrating Blackstone’s conviction in the energy transition.”
About Energy Exemplar:
Energy Exemplar is a market leader in the technology of optimization-based energy market simulation. Our cloud software suite, headlined by PLEXOS® and Aurora, is used across every region of the world for a wide range of applications, from short-term analysis to long-term planning studies. It is relied upon by hundreds of organizations worldwide to inform multi-million-dollar decisions. Our people continually think of novel approaches and more realistic simulations that enhance decision making, create market opportunities and enable utilities and regulatory authorities to become smarter, more energy efficient and profitable. Energy Exemplar continues to ‘push the envelope,’ being first-to-market with the latest advances in programming and energy market simulations, as it strives to offer the most comprehensive energy analytics platform to its customer base.
About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners:
Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's energy-focused private equity business, a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record, having invested over $21 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering cleaner, more reliable, and affordable energy to meet the needs of the global community. In the process, we build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders.
About Vista Equity Partners:
Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $101 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.
