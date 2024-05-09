Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform confirms outbreak of foot and mouth disease

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform advises farmers, livestock owners and all the people of the province that there is a confirmed presence of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in one farm in our province.

On 1 May 2024 the National Veterinary Reference laboratory confirmed the presence of foot and mouth disease virus in a dairy herd located at Humansdorp in the Kouga Municipality. The farm initially recorded about 70 animals that were showing clinical signs and has since been recording an average of ten new cases per day.

FMD is a highly contagious disease of cloven-hoofed animals (cattle, sheep, goats, pigs) and has a great potential for causing severe economic loss in susceptible cloven-hoofed animals.

The infected farm, adjacent neighbouring farms and contact farms, have been put under quarantine whilst waiting for laboratory results to rule out the presence of the disease in those farms. The first batch of samples were shipped to the National Veterinary Reference laboratory on 03 May 2024 from 3 contact farms including an adjacent communal area. All these samples tested negative for the virus.

The surveillance on neighbouring farms and on any other farm that is reported to have animals showing signs or symptoms of foot and mouth disease is ongoing.

We have established a joint operations centre at the Kouga local municipality for coordinating work of all key stakeholders to contain further spread of the disease in our province.

Signs and Symptoms of the presence of the foot and mouth disease include hyper salivation, animal refuses to eat and when the mouth is opened vesicles and ulceration in the tongue and buccal membranes are observed, lameness is observed and the drop in milk production especially in the highest producing dairy animals.

Clinical signs can vary from mild to severe, and fatalities may occur, especially in young animals.

As the Department we request farmers, livestock owners and the people of the province to be alert and look for any signs and symptoms of the foot and mouth disease in their herds.

Farmers are advised not to move their animals unnecessarily to avoid the spread of the disease. Should farmers feel obliged to move their animals, they must contact their local Veterinarian for advice.

Working together with affected farmers and local stakeholders, we are continuing to investigate the origin or source of the virus through backward and forward tracing. As part of the strategy to control the spread of infection to the neighboring farms, today the department will commence vaccinating all cattle in the index farm and associated farms.

