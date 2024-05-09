Innovative Strategy Assessment Tool for CEOs Launched
77% of companies were not confident that their strategy would achieve their stated aims/commitments.
Companies must be strong in 5 areas: strategy, goal setting, culture, people and technology enablement. The strategy assessment tool can help companies take the first steps to achieve this.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new, innovative strategy assessment tool for CEOs has been launched. It provides a quick assessment of a company's strategy and execution capability and delivers an immediate report with clear pointers that can be actioned to increase business performance.
The tool was developed and tested on 150 CEOs of UK and US companies with under 200 employees, and the results were startling.
- Only 19% were confident that their strategy pinpointed their key challenges and opportunities and effectively addressed them.
- Only 7% said that all of their managers could accurately describe the strategy and what they are currently doing to support it.
There were no significantly different results between the US and the UK, which was surprising.
The strategy assessment tool was designed to help companies define and harness their competitive advantage, from strategy to execution to results. It addresses common patterns that prevent great OKRs from being set and achieved.
"Our goal is to make a bigger impact on our customers' bottom line faster. The strategy assessment tool provides an immediate report detailing where potential improvements might be found,” said Ian Harvey, a well-known business strategy and OKR consultant who helped develop the tool.
The diagnostic tool is ideal for CEOs looking to improve strategy and execution to increase competitiveness and tackle the challenges and opportunities in 2024 and beyond.
The assessment can be completed quickly and easily, and the immediate results provide clear and actionable insights to improve strategy and execution capabilities.
“To be competitive, companies must be strong in 5 areas: strategy, goal setting, culture, people and technology enablement. The strategy assessment tool can help companies take the first steps to achieve this.” said Matt Roberts, ZOKRI’s founder.”
Questions left unanswered: Why would you carry on using a strategy that you do not have confidence in? Why have leaders not pinpointed their key challenges and opportunities? Why is there such a low accuracy in recalling the company strategy?
“We believe that solid strategy and execution capabilities are foundational for nearly every company's success in 2024. The days of doing what you’ve done before, but just a little better, are behind us now,” said Matt Roberts of ZOKRI.
Matthew Roberts
ZOKRI
