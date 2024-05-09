Investment Banking & Trading Services Market Set to Generate $520.02 Billion by 2027 : Driving Financial Growth

Driving Financial Growth: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market Set to Generate $520.02 Billion by 2027

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global investment banking & trading services market trends. ” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global investment banking & trading services market garnered $267.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $520.02 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, and regional scenario.

Surge in huge financial challenges among investors and other external forces that enforce business to manage finances for their business expansions and rise in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. However, increase in cyber-attacks & data thefts and strict government regulations by government bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries offer significant opportunities in the coming years.

Growth in mergers & acquisitions among banks & financial institutions across various regions and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for investment banking & trading services providers in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The investment banking & trading services providers had a significant revenue growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, key market players encountered several challenges including market democratization, changing financial regulations, shift to remote working environment, and rapid advancement in technology.

Banks & financial institutions that offer investment banking solutions have been adapting their existing business models and operational platforms to sustain in the market during the pandemic.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global investment banking & trading services market based on service type, industry vertical, and region. By service type, the trading & related services segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the financial advisory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly one-third of the global investment banking & trading services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue 2027. However, the healthcare segment would portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global investment banking & trading services market analyzed in the report include Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., Barclays, Deutsche Bank AG, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

Key findings of the study

By service type, the trading & related services segment led the investment banking & trading services market size, in terms of revenue, in 2019.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest investment banking & trading services market share in 2019.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Investment banking is the financial services sector in which professionals help clients raise money/capital through investments. Similar to traders, investment bankers connect buyers with sellers. Like traders, investment bankers are involved in the bond and stock markets.

