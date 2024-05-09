Chartis BuySide Infrastructure virtual event: Navigating the Future of Financial Infrastructure
Explore cutting-edge BuySide infrastructure solutions at our virtual event on June 26, 2024. Register now.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research announces the BuySide Infrastructure event scheduled for June 26, 2024, in virtual format and in partnership with Risklive in London on June 18-19, 2024. The event focuses on innovative infrastructure solutions in the BuySide industry.
About the Event:
The BuySide Infrastructure event will include presentations and discussions on the latest in BuySide infrastructure. The event will also feature the announcement of leaders from the BuySide Infrastructure report, ranking top providers based on innovation, market adaptability, and technological impact.
Event Highlights:
Virtual Event on June 26, 2024: The event will cover the evolving landscape of BuySide infrastructure, including platform architecture and data services.
In-Person Sessions on June 18-19, 2024: These sessions will offer additional opportunities for learning and networking at Risklive in London.
Key Discussions: Topics will include platform efficiency, the expansion of data services landscapes, and strategies for managing credit in prime brokerage units.
Advisory Board:
The event's program is shaped by input from experts such as Alain Robert-Dautun of Sycomore Asset Management, Chris Olson of MassMutual, Eugene Seo of Nordea Asset Management, Iancu Daramus of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP, and Michel Fournier of Beneva.
Importance of Attendance:
The event is designed for investment managers, infrastructure providers, and other financial industry professionals interested in the latest trends and technologies influencing financial infrastructure.
Registration:
Participants can register for the event by visiting the following link: https://events.chartis-research.com/bs50/agenda
Contact:
For more details, please contact
About Chartis Research:
Chartis Research is recognized for its detailed research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of Infopro Digital, which includes other prominent brands such as Risk.net and WatersTechnology.
