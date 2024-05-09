Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,506 in the last 365 days.

Chartis BuySide Infrastructure virtual event: Navigating the Future of Financial Infrastructure

Chartis BuySide Infrastructure

Chartis BuySide Infrastructure

Explore cutting-edge BuySide infrastructure solutions at our virtual event on June 26, 2024. Register now.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartis Research announces the BuySide Infrastructure event scheduled for June 26, 2024, in virtual format and in partnership with Risklive in London on June 18-19, 2024. The event focuses on innovative infrastructure solutions in the BuySide industry.

About the Event:
The BuySide Infrastructure event will include presentations and discussions on the latest in BuySide infrastructure. The event will also feature the announcement of leaders from the BuySide Infrastructure report, ranking top providers based on innovation, market adaptability, and technological impact.

Event Highlights:

Virtual Event on June 26, 2024: The event will cover the evolving landscape of BuySide infrastructure, including platform architecture and data services.

In-Person Sessions on June 18-19, 2024: These sessions will offer additional opportunities for learning and networking at Risklive in London.

Key Discussions: Topics will include platform efficiency, the expansion of data services landscapes, and strategies for managing credit in prime brokerage units.

Advisory Board:
The event's program is shaped by input from experts such as Alain Robert-Dautun of Sycomore Asset Management, Chris Olson of MassMutual, Eugene Seo of Nordea Asset Management, Iancu Daramus of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP, and Michel Fournier of Beneva.

Importance of Attendance:
The event is designed for investment managers, infrastructure providers, and other financial industry professionals interested in the latest trends and technologies influencing financial infrastructure.

Registration:
Participants can register for the event by visiting the following link: https://events.chartis-research.com/bs50/agenda

Contact:
For more details, please contact [Your Name], [Your Position], at [Your Email] or [Your Phone Number].

About Chartis Research:
Chartis Research is recognized for its detailed research and analysis on the global market for risk technology and is part of Infopro Digital, which includes other prominent brands such as Risk.net and WatersTechnology.

Mark Tredway
Chartis Research
+420 722 800 882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Chartis BuySide Infrastructure virtual event: Navigating the Future of Financial Infrastructure

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more