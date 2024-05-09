Vantage Circle Recognized as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice
Customers’ Choice Distinction in the Employee Recognition and Rewards Systems Market
We are dedicated to empowering organizations with innovative solutions and fostering a culture of appreciation. This distinction is a testament to our commitment to the growth of our organization”TEXAS, LAS VEGAS, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, the Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform is delighted to announce its recognition as 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Employee Recognition and Rewards Systems.
Vantage Circle is the sole Indian company to have been recognized with this distinction.
With a 4.6 rating out of 5, based on 236 ratings as of May 3, 2024, this recognition is based on market reviews from verified end-user professionals, taking into account the quantity of the reviews and the overall user ratings received by Vantage Circle.
Vantage Circle is honoured to have received a number of testimonies, rating the platform out of 5 stars. The company has been praised for its unparalleled responsiveness to customer queries, impressive functionality, and user-friendly interface. The reviews also mention our ability to provide precise information, clear timelines, and detailed insights into tracked purchases and other transactional details.
Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice. At Vantage Circle, we are dedicated to empowering organisations with innovative solutions that enhance employee engagement and foster a culture of appreciation. We believe this distinction is a testament to our relentless efforts and commitment towards customer expectations.”
With this recognition, Vantage Circle will thrive to further innovate and evolve its platform to meet the dynamic needs of businesses worldwide.
Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.
