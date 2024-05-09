DashHound Sponsors Digital Summit Kansas City - A Showcase of AI-Driven Marketing Strategies
EINPresswire.com/ -- DashHound is thrilled to announce its role as a primary sponsor for the upcoming Digital Summit in Kansas City, taking place on May 15-16, 2024. This premier event promises to be a cornerstone for digital marketers looking to expand their horizons in AI-driven marketing strategies and networking.
Adding to the excitement, DashHound's Director of Digital Strategy, Sok Verdery, will be delivering a key session titled "Immersive Training & Networking for Digital Marketers." Scheduled for May 15 at 3:30 PM, Verdery's presentation is set to highlight innovative techniques and the strategic use of AI in digital marketing.
The summit will also feature the exclusive DashBash cocktail hour, hosted by DashHound, providing an ideal atmosphere for industry professionals to connect and share insights. This networking event is planned for 5:15 PM, immediately following the day's sessions, and promises to enrich the summit experience.
"Being a sponsor of the Digital Summit Kansas City aligns perfectly with DashHound's vision of integrating AI technology to redefine marketing strategies," said Sok Verdery. "We are excited to engage with the community, share our insights, and explore new frontiers in digital marketing together."
Attendees of the Digital Summit Kansas City can look forward to deepening their knowledge, expanding their networks, and discovering new approaches to digital marketing that are at the forefront of the industry.
For more details on the Digital Summit Kansas City, to register for Sok Verdery's session, or to learn more about the networking opportunities at the event, please visit Digital Summit Kansas City. Follow @DashHoundai on social media for the latest updates and discussions.
About DashHound
DashHound is a pioneering platform at the cutting edge of digital marketing, leveraging advanced data analytics and AI to provide comprehensive insights and strategies that drive effective engagement and business growth. As a part of Comporium, DashHound incorporates state-of-the-art technologies to enhance consumer connection and brand performance.
About Comporium
Comporium, Inc., a diversified, privately-held communications company based in Rock Hill, S.C., offers a broad array of broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems, and advertising services across the Carolinas. The company's dynamic approach extends to offering business solutions, managed services, and digital signage to its extensive client base. For more information, visit www.comporium.com.
