Charlee.ai and Quick Silver Systems partner to bring AI-Based predictions to the Mercury platform.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of AI-based solutions for the insurance industry, is excited to announce its partnership with Quick Silver Systems, a leading software solutions provider specializing in policy and claims administration. This partnership brings the Charlee.ai AI-Based predictive platform to the Mercury Platform further empowering insurers to make data-driven decisions.

By combining Charlee.ai's advanced AI-based predictive technology with Quick Silver Systems' expertise in insurance software solutions, the partnership aims to deliver unparalleled value to insurers seeking to optimize their claims operations.

"We are delighted to partner with Quick Silver Systems and offer our Charlee.ai platform to the Quick Silver clients," said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO/Founder of Charlee.ai. "This collaboration represents our continued mission to bring AI-based predictive analytics to carriers, MGAs and TPAs of all sizes."

Through this partnership, Quick Silver Systems will integrate Charlee.ai's predictive analytics capabilities into its suite of insurance software solutions. Insurers will benefit from reduced litigation, severity and fraud while gaining enhanced reserve management.

"Partnering with Charlee.ai allows us to provide our clients with state-of-the-art predictive analytics capabilities," said Sean Pitcher, CEO of Quick Silver Systems. "Together, we will empower insurers to leverage the full potential of their data, enabling them to achieve greater profitability and competitiveness in today's dynamic insurance landscape."

About Charlee.ai:

Charlee.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for the insurance industry. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology, Charlee.ai helps insurers streamline operations, enhance risk management, and improve customer experiences.

About Quick Silver Systems:

Quick Silver Systems is a leading provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Quick Silver Systems empowers insurers of all sizes to optimize their operations, improve profitability, and stay ahead of the competition.