Health City Cayman Islands Marks a Decade of Providing Health Care Services
Health City Cayman Islands, a tertiary care Caribbean facility is celebrating its 10-year anniversary since opening its doors on April 2, 2014.
The Joint Commission International (JCI)-accredited hospital, positioned as a model for global health care transformation was founded by Dr. Devi Shetty, a world-renowned cardiac surgeon and chairman of Health City Cayman Islands.
The facility is known throughout the Caribbean region for offering excellent medical services at affordable rates and for its state-of-the-art facilities, expert medical staff and low infection rates. Individuals from over 70 countries have accessed Health City’s high-quality health care at a fraction of the cost in the United States.
Patients from the Caribbean, Central America and North America have visited Health City Cayman Islands for medical expertise, which encompasses a range of specialties such as cancer treatment, cardiology, orthopedics, neurology and gastroenterology.
Last year Health City became the first hospital in the Caribbean to receive the prestigious Joint Commission International (JCI) Enterprise Accreditation. This is in recognition of its sustained efforts in providing excellence in health care through robust delivery systems.
Health City Cayman Islands became the first English-speaking Caribbean facility to perform the TAVR procedure (sometimes referred to as TAVI), which is the replacement of the heart’s aortic valve through the blood vessels, a less invasive procedure that does not require open-heart surgery. Health City also became the only facility in the Americas to offer Cardiac Contractility Modulation (CCM) device implantation for the treatment of heart failure. Incidentally, there have been no deaths or reinterventions from elective coronary bypass surgery at Health City Cayman Islands over the past decade.
The hospital became the Caribbean’s first regional center to provide the advanced form of life support extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), and installs artificial hearts or left ventricle assist devices (LVAD) for chronic or advanced heart failure patients for whom a transplant is unlikely to be readily available in the mainland United States.
The first awake craniotomy in the English-speaking Caribbean was performed at Health City Cayman Islands. During the procedure, the skull is opened and brain surgery is performed while the patient is conscious. Another pioneering development during the past 10 years was in the area of orthopedics, with the introduction of limb lengthening surgery.
Health City Cayman Islands notched a Caribbean first in 2022 with the acquisition of the Smith+Nephew INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution, packed with 4K technology, that enhances the view of surgical areas, particularly in orthopedic joint repair and replacement procedures.
Since 2016, Health City has performed more than 1,000 charitable surgeries through partnerships with organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse and The Children’s Heart Project. This includes more than 165 complicated procedures for children from countries such as Bolivia, Iraq, Kosovo, Mongolia and Uganda.
The Cayman Islands facility has also fostered strategic alliances over the past few years. Earlier this year Health City and Doctors Hospital Health System Limited (DHHS or Doctors Hospital Bahamas) forged a partnership involving coordination of highly complex off-island medical cases; and partnered up with OceanMed to perform the first robotic surgery in the Cayman Islands.
Last year, the hospital entered into a collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a global leader in cancer care and research where Health City has access to oncology education and training programs for its physicians and a process for referral of complex cancer patients to Dana-Farber.
Over the past decade, Health City Cayman Islands has had over 40,000 interactions with students through various programs such as “Shadow a Doctor” and tailored on-demand science videos. The goal of the “Healthcare Explorers program” is for Caymanian youth to understand the possibilities in health careers and to explore multiple paths toward becoming future health care or allied health care professionals.
Over the next decade, Health City expects to address gaps in health care, including heart transplant procedures. It is anticipated that transplant services will be available in the Cayman Islands following the establishment of transplant laws and regulations.
This summer, the grand opening of Health City Camana Bay – the institution’s second hospital in Grand Cayman – will feature a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), an emergency pavilion with a critical care unit, kidney transplant unit, and an extensive multispecialty program incorporating robotic surgery as well as the radiotherapy center, which was established last year. The development of the Health City Camana Bay facility represents a significant investment in the future of health care in the region. The 70,000-square-foot hospital, built at an estimated cost of US$100 million, will be one of the premier integrated oncology centers.
Chairman Shetty, who commends his team for their “dedication, passion, skill, and love for touching lives” over the past 10 years looks forward to future endeavors. “We want to establish the most advanced facility for cancer care, heart care, neonatal care, and organ transplant for the entire Caribbean region, by setting up a super-specialty center where all these complex procedures are done on a regular basis,” he declared.

