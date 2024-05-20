Submit Release
Dr. Levittan, Leading Psychotherapist and Family Expert, Explains the Fundamental Reasons Why People go to Therapy

Dr. Michael Levittan

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reasons that people go to therapy can be categorized into three groups - Emotional, Family, and Relationship - consisting of three primary reasons each, explains Dr. Michael Levittan, top psychotherapist and family expert.

EMOTIONAL REASONS:

1. Anxiety: constant anxiety or intense anxiety that may include panic.

2. Depression: constant depression or intense depression that may include suicidality.

3. Anger: constant anger or extreme rage that may include homicidal thoughts.

FAMILY REASONS:

1. Difficult Childhood: traumatic, neglectful, or abusive parenting

2. Distant Family: lack of intimacy in family, no sense of belonging.

3. Conflictual Family: continual arguing, harsh treatment, lack of respect.

RELATIONSHIP REASONS:

1. Loneliness: difficulty entering and maintaining a committed relationship.

2. Conflict: currently involved in a relationship with frequent and/or intense conflict.

3. History: years of difficult relationships, filled with conflict and lacking fulfillment.

Basically, people enter therapy to work on themselves, work on unresolved family dynamics, or work on adult relationships (or lack thereof), concludes Dr. Levittan.

For more information about Dr. Michael Levittan and his impactful work, click here: https://www.michaellevittan.com/

You just read:

