Tableware Takes Center Stage at National Restaurant Association Show
Libbey Foodservice reveals plans for tradeshow participation focused on helping operators maximize profitability with tabletop solutions.
All operators, and their guests, will appreciate the balance of beauty and durability Libbey brings to their business and brand!”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libbey announced its plans for a show-stopping appearance at the National Restaurant Association Show, May 18-21, 2024, in Chicago. In Booth 3101 in the South Hall, Libbey will feature total tabletop solutions designed with operators’ needs in mind and capitalizing on the latest food and beverage trends with away-from-home diners.
— Mike Bauer, Chief Executive Officer
Look for foodservice segment solutions, including for hospitality and healthcare, and tableware that addresses:
• Operator concerns like cost containment and labor-proof profits.
• A focus on global aesthetics and ingredients that elevate the dine-in experience, increase perceived values and raise potential price points.
• Trends like vintage, retro styles that guests seek in their modern spirit and mocktail experiences.
• Sustainability partnerships that lead the industry and increase traffic.
As Chief Executive Officer Mike Bauer says, “Libbey is redefining tabletops through our curation of experience building glassware, dinnerware, flatware and serveware. All operators, and their guests, will appreciate the balance of beauty and durability Libbey brings to their business and brand!”
Visitors to Libbey’s booth will encounter new glassware innovations like the Reserve by Libbey® Renewal Inspire collection with a vintage look that taps into consumers’ nostalgia for more stress-free times; the first-of-its-kind Libbey Jícara Agave Cocktail glass, based on the traditional Mayan Jícara cup; and the Libbey Contour Pour Control glass designed to eliminate overpour and increase profits.
The booth will also feature new dinnerware that elevates the tabletop and the dining experience, like Libbey Canyonlands, which capitalizes on the 2024 interior design trend for warm, vibrant earthen tones, evoking a Southwestern landscape; and Playground ReNew, crafted from 90% recycled materials and clay to frame food beautifully and communicate Libbey’s dedication to the environment and to sustainability-minded diners.
Libbey will host demonstrations of the role glassware and dinnerware can play in creating a memorable impression for foodservice consumers that drives consumer traffic, keeps them coming back, and increases check sizes. From 10am till 3pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, professional chefs will prepare recipes presented on dinnerware that achieves the aesthetics diners crave, and mixologists will create and share cocktails and mocktails, with presentations that elevate the experience, the perceived value, and the bottom line.
On Saturday and Sunday, Libbey’s booth will host a Customer Appreciation Hour from 3:00 to 5:00pm, with cocktail demos, serving beer and wine, and light appetizers. Registered attendees at these events will be entered to win a Libbey product installation with a value of up to $5,000.
Libbey also plans to make a splash away from their booth.
• Some of the best in the business will present in Elevating Food & Cocktails Through Tabletop Mastery, sponsored by Libbey. The event takes place in the South Hall’s Discovery Theatre at 11:30am on Saturday. Mixologist LP O’Brien, winner of the Netflix Drink Master Season 1, will educate on pour control and how the glass can elevate both price and profits. Chef Klaus Mandl, Culinary Specialist and Corporate Chef and Operational Consultant for Sysco Chicago will focus on the power of presentation, the importance of white dinnerware and the “wow factor” color dinnerware provides when plating food.
• On Sunday, Libbey will present Mixology Mastery: Elevating Cocktails and Glassware for Profitable Pouring, taking place on The Beverage Room Stage in Lakeside Center, with LP O’Brien discussing premiumization trends, the importance of the glass to the experience for consumers, and how this translates to profitability for the foodservice operator.
• Join star mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim as he demonstrates Venice’s top aperitivo, the Aperol Spritz, on Monday at 3:30pm, in the Beverage Room at Lakeside Center. Tony will discuss ways of Cashing in on the Aperitivo Hour, a lucrative daypart that signals the end of the workday.
If you are attending NRA, click to experience the Show to Go site and add Libbey to your show planner.
About Libbey
Since 1818, Libbey has been the vanguard of artistry and innovation in glassmaking. From our roots in Toledo, Ohio, to our place as a worldwide total tabletop provider, we continue to empower chefs, mixologists and home entertainers to craft moments that matter with beautiful and durable tabletop products. More U.S. foodservice operators’ tabletop investment dollars are trusted to Libbey than to any other brand. The Company’s global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand Libbey®, includes RESERVE by Libbey®, Libbey Signature®, and Crisa®. Visit libbeyfoodservice.com and follow @libbeypro on social media to learn more.
