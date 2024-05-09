Submit Release
NGL Launches New In-App Game: "Never Have I Ever" Brings Shareable Fun to Users

An orange and pink gradient background with the logo of the in-app game "Never Have I Ever" in the forefront.

The new in-app game is available to use now.

The new in-app game allows NGL posters to interact with their followers in a brand new way.

VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the leading mobile app developer for Gen Z users, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest in-app game, "Never Have I Ever". This innovative game, available exclusively within the NGL app, offers users a unique and engaging experience centered around the popular social media prompt "send me a never have I ever".

"Never Have I Ever" is a shareable in-app messaging game that challenges users to share their personal experiences and stories, fostering a sense of community and connection among players. The game's prompt, "send me a never have I ever", encourages users to share their own "never have I ever" stories, which can be shared and viewed by other players.

"We are excited to bring this new game to our users," says Ebhan King of NGL. "Our goal is to provide a platform where users can connect with each other through shared experiences and stories. 'Never Have I Ever' is a fun and engaging way to do just that."

Users can share their own "never have I ever" stories to their chosen social media platforms, allowing for a safe and open environment for sharing personal experiences. The game features a dynamic in-app messaging system, enabling users to send and receive messages with friends and other users.

Users can view and engage with stories shared by others, fostering a sense of community and connection.

The launch of "Never Have I Ever" marks another milestone in NGL's commitment to providing innovative and engaging in-app experiences for its users. With this new game, NGL aims to further enhance its user engagement and retention, while also providing a platform for users to connect and share their stories.

To learn more about "Never Have I Ever" and the NGL app, please visit NGL's website.

