NGL Seeks User Feedback to Improve Viral Messaging App

A man uses his gold iPhone 7, presumably using NGL.

The app seeks community feedback to improve its user experience.

The LA-based social media app is seeking inspiration from a new source: its own users.

VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the wildly popular message sharing mobile application, today announced it is actively seeking user feedback to guide future product updates and new feature development. With over 200 million downloads, NGL has quickly become a forefront social media application amongst the Gen Z audience.

"The incredible growth of NGL has been driven entirely by our users," said Raj Vir, co-founder of NGL. "We owe it to them to keep evolving the app based on their needs and wants. User feedback is critical for us to build the app experience our users truly desire."

NGL is launching an in-app survey this week to gather insights directly from its rapidly growing user base. Questions will focus on requested new features, areas for improvement in the current app experience, and general feedback on the message creation and sharing process.

"We have some exciting new tools in the pipeline, but first we want to hear from the people who matter most - our users," said Vir. "Their input will help prioritize our roadmap and ensure we're investing in the features they find most valuable."

In addition to the in-app survey, NGL is encouraging all users to submit feedback, suggestions and ideas through the app's official Instagram account. The company also accepts support requests within its app's settings page.

