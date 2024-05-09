Boy Receives Experimental Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Passes Away
Call to action, continue investing in a broad range of potential therapies to treat all forms of muscular dystrophy.
Exploring a range of therapeutic options is critical for addressing the challenges treating all muscular dystrophies. Continued funding of non-gene editing or cell therapies is critical.”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A tragic incident has occurred in a clinical trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from a competitor of Sarcomatrix, resulting in the death of a young participant after receiving an experimental gene therapy. The boy, aged between 2 and 3 years, was enrolled in a phase 2 trial, as reported by Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. The therapy received early in 2023 was undergoing testing to determine its efficacy and safety in treating this severe muscle-wasting condition.
— David Craig, CEO
According to a statement released on May 7, the trial's lead investigator is working diligently to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the boy's death. Reports indicate that the child died of cardiac arrest, though it remains uncertain whether this was directly related to the treatment.
As a precaution, the administration of the therapy has been temporarily suspended in a related phase 3 trial involving children aged 4 to under 8. The continuation of other ongoing trials will proceed as planned, as all dosing phases have been completed.
This unfortunate event underscores the inherent risks associated with gene therapy, which can cause permanent changes. In contrast, emerging treatments, such as those being developed by other companies like Sarcomatrix, which include oral drugs, are adaptable and reversible. Oral drugs can be easily discontinued, and their substances are generally cleared from the body quickly, reducing potential risks and side effects.
This incident highlights the critical need for a diverse range of therapeutic strategies in the treatment of muscular dystrophies. A multi-faceted approach that includes safer and more adaptable treatments like oral drugs could be essential for effectively managing these complex diseases.
About Sarcomatrix:
Sarcomatrix is dedicated to harnessing the power of science to develop therapies that significantly improve and extend lives. We are committed to innovation in the discovery, development, and delivery of high-quality, effective medications. We strive to make a significant impact on the lives of those who depend on us. For more information and updates from Sarcomatrix, please visit our website at www.Sarcomatrix.com and follow us on our social media platforms.
About Sarcomatrix:
At Sarcomatrix, we harness the power of science to develop therapies that extend and significantly enhance lives. We are committed to leading the way in quality, safety, and value in the discovery and development of groundbreaking medicines. Our mission has been to make a meaningful impact on everyone who depends on us. We regularly update our website with information vital to investors at www.Sarcomatrix.com. Additionally, to discover more, please visit us at www.Sarcomatrix.com and follow us on X at @Sarcomatrix and @Sarcomatrix News, LinkedIn/company/sarcomatrix YouTube, and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sarcomatrix.
Support Sarcomatrix
Sarcomatrix is thrilled to announce the launch of our equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, go to https://www.startengine.com/offering/sarcomatrix to find out more. Our business initiative is designed to accelerate the development of our promising drug treatments for muscle diseases. We are inviting investors to participate in joining our team, which seeks to drive advancements in medical treatments for conditions that impact millions. Join us in shaping the future of muscle disease therapy and explore the potential of becoming part of a community dedicated to healthcare innovation.
Media Contact:
MediaRelations@Sarcomatrix.com
+1 (775) 525-1795
Investor Contact:
IR@Sarcomatrix.com
Source: Sarcomatrix® Therapeutics, Corp.
David Craig
Sarcomatrix, Inc.
+1 415-246-3311
David Craig
Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.
+1 415-246-3311
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Sarcomatrix Seeking Seed Investment