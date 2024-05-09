ONSCREEN, Inc. Accepted into AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Accelerator
ONSCREEN's acceptance into the accelerator builds on its potential to address challenges facing older adults through its intuitive, TV-based platform.
Being accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONSCREEN, Inc., a leader in AI-enabled and TV-based senior care technology, is proud to announce a major development that strengthens its capability to reducing isolation and enriching the lives of older adults.
— Costin Tuculescu, CEO and Cofounder of ONSCREEN
Following its recent success at the CES 2024 AgeTech Collaborative from AARP AgeTech After Dark Pitch Challenge, where ONSCREEN won the pitch competition and a $10,000 award, the company has now been selected to join the AgeTech Collaborative accelerator program, an 8-week program designed to elevate promising early-stage AgeTech startups. ONSCREEN's acceptance into this accelerator builds on its potential to address challenges facing older adults through its intuitive, TV-based platform.
Participating in the AgeTech Collaborative accelerator will enable ONSCREEN to leverage the momentum gained from its recent CES win and further its mission to reduce isolation for older adults and support our growing aging population using the TV, the most ubiquitous and easily accessible technology in the home.
"Being accepted into the AgeTech Collaborative is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to refine our product-market-fit as well as get a robust understanding of the most effective go-to-market channels to support the aging population" said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN. "The resources and support provided by this program are invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of what our solution can achieve in making daily life better for older adults who struggle with technology."
ONSCREEN continues to build on its success and expand its offerings with new partnerships and features to support older adults, their caregivers and the senior care industry. The company's previous victory at CES and the acceptance into the AgeTech Collaborative are poised to propel ONSCREEN into new heights of innovation and market presence.
For more information about ONSCREEN and its pioneering solutions, please visit https://onscreeninc.com.
About ONSCREEN:
ONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative TV-based senior care solution. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, telehealth integrations, and an AI companion for seniors named “Joy” that helps reduce isolation and loneliness by providing friendly visits and health checks, all through the TV. For more information, visit https://onscreeninc.com.
About AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP:
AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP’s decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.
