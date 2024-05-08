Effective Salvation Army Partnership with Southern Baptists Impacting Communities

Dallas, Texas (May 7, 2024) – The long-standing partnership between The Salvation Army and the Southern Baptist Texas Convention (SBTC) Disaster Response continues to impact communities in Texas dealing with disaster and crisis. More than 2,500 meals were distributed in Southeast Texas on Tuesday in flooded areas.

The Salvation Army warehouse in Houston has been established as the command post for the current response efforts in the region. The facility is not only housing The Salvation Army Incident Management Team and mobile kitchen crews, but also the SBTC field kitchen and volunteers. The Baptist volunteers wake early each morning and get right to work, preparing mass quantity meals for distribution each day, in addition to breakfast for The Salvation Army team.

“Having the Baptist team onsite preparing food has taken an incredible load off our staff during recent disaster response efforts. There was a time that we cooked all the food ourselves in addition to managing all other elements of the response effort. It created a huge stress on staff and volunteers,” said Alvin Migues, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army in Texas. “For about 15 years now, the Southern Baptist Texas Convention Disaster Response has worked alongside our team and handled the major responsibility of preparing and cooking all the food onsite. This has helped to streamline our disaster operations. Our mobile kitchens stock up with water, ice and snacks, then pull up and are loaded with their food for the day. It’s like a well-oiled machine!”

Eight mobile feeding units loaded up with a hot lunch on Tuesday morning headed out to impacted communities, some traveling more than an hour navigating around road closures due to rising water. Since Sunday, The Salvation Army has served 4,885 meals, 257 breakfast/lunch boxes, 1,564 drinks, 2,954 snacks and made 148 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts.

“Another important part of our partnership with the Baptists is their support of our emotional and spiritual care efforts. Today, even after working in the early hours to prepare the food, five of their team traveled on the mobile feeding units to pray with those seeking assistance,” said Migues. “This public facing side of the partnership is another area we can benefit from their experience and expertise. The Texas partnership is so successful that The Salvation Army is looking to replicate it nationwide.”

At the end of an exhausting day of service, both crews came together and enjoyed dinner prepared by SBTC. “Dinner time provides a nice opportunity for fellowship and to relax and enjoy each other’s company,” said Migues. “Some of The Salvation Army team shared stories from their busy day of ministry, and one of the Baptist volunteers presented a devotional thought to wrap up the day, appropriately reflecting on serving joyfully.”

To make a donation to support The Salvation Army’s response efforts to Texas Floods (May 2024) go to helpsalvationarmy.org. Formore information on The Salvation Army’s current disaster response efforts go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

