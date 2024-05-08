Webinar: AI Mastery – Elevating Outcomes Through Data Quality & AI Governance

Download the slides here>>

In the age of digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands as a beacon of potential for businesses seeking to innovate and gain a competitive edge. Yet, the pathway to harnessing AI’s full power is fraught with challenges, notably in ensuring the quality and governance of the underlying data. This webinar is essential for professionals eager to navigate the complexities of AI implementation successfully. This session will delve into the critical importance of robust data quality and governance frameworks as the foundation of reliable AI systems. Join us to learn more about:

Data integrity for AI: Learn the essential pillars—complete, trusted, and contextual—that underpin data integrity for AI success.

Principles of Data Quality in AI: Learn how ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and reliability can significantly enhance the performance and trustworthiness of AI systems.

Data Governance for AI: Explore the essential aspects of data governance, including privacy, security, and compliance, that are crucial for ethical AI operations and societal trust.

Transformative Impact of Governed, Quality Data on AI: Through a series of real-world examples, witness how high-quality, well-governed data has been pivotal in driving successful AI outcomes across various industries.

Overcoming Data Challenges in AI: Uncover practical solutions to common AI challenges such as bias, unreliable results, lack of contextual relevance, and inadequate data security.

About the Speaker

Ana-Maria Badulescu

Senior Director, AI Lab, Precisely

Ana-Maria Badulescu has over 20+ years of software industry and data management domain experience. She currently leads Precisely AI Labs, a team of data scientists focused on innovation using artificial intelligence to solve emerging customer challenges with data integrity. Prior to her current role, Ana-Maria has held various technical and leadership roles developing the big data and data integration family of products, as well as conducting research on emerging technologies and incubation of new product offerings. Ana-Maria received a Master’s degree in Computer Science from University of California, Irvine, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Politehnica University, Timisoara, Romania.

Sachin Bapat

VP, Value Engineering & Business Architecture, Precisely

Sachin Bapat leads the Global Value Engineering and Business Architecture team at Precisely. He brings thirty plus years of professional experience of leveraging technology to deliver business outcomes. In the last twenty years he has been focused on helping companies articulate and realize value from their investments in enterprise software solutions. He has helped several fortune 500 business leaders make technology investment aligned with their strategic priorities . His latest focus is to help leaders of Data and Analytics harness the promise of AI to increase innovation and efficiency while delivering tangible business value. Increasingly organizations are seeking his advice on the broader effects of data-fueled technologies and the capabilities required to ensure data integrity in this context. He earned his MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a Masters in Engineering.

Matthew Vandevere

VP, Strategic Services, Precisely

With over 25 years of experience, the last eleven focused on Data Governance, Matt is known as an expert in Data Governance, Enterprise Architecture, Technology Implementations and Software Development. In particular, his business process knowledge extends to specific areas of Finance, Supply Chain and Master Data in the Consumer-Packaged Goods, Lifesciences, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries. His background in SAP, Client Server and Web applications gives him a deep understanding of technical considerations that he leverages as he works with his client’s on optimizing their processes and implementing technologies. Matt focuses on adding value by designing and implementing effective Master Data Management Operating Models, digital transformations and processes that support the business operationally and analytically while adhering to the latest regulatory initiatives. Matt also provides guidance for internal project management disciplines including Agile Product Development processes and assists in solution design of Precisely’s Data Integrity suite, an Enterprise Data Management platform designed to promote knowledge management and allow customers to define and monitor their own information management programs.