Energy Business Review Names WastAway to Top 10 Alternative Fuel Solutions Providers 2024
Green Tech Firm’s Patented Process for Turning Municipal Solid Waste to Fuel Garners AccoladesFREEMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Business Review magazine has named WastAway – a leading green tech company that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel – to its Top 10 Alternative Fuel Solutions Providers 2024 ranking. Here’s a link to the online version, and an in-depth feature on WastAway.
Other companies in the rankings include BioProducts, an agricultural technology company that converts agricultural waste into alternative fuels; Calgrin Renewable Fuels, which produces sustainable, low carbon biofuels; HIF Global, that leverages renewable energy to produce green hydrogen; HydrogenXT, a pioneer of green energy solutions for electric vehicles; IRD Fuel Cells; PowerTap, a renewable energy company; Sustainable Oils, a leader in renewable diesel production; Velocys, a sustainable aviation fuel tech company; and xF Technologies, an innovative chemicals company.
The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of Energy Business Review’s editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.
“We are glad to feature WastAway among the Top 10 Alternative Fuel Solutions Providers 2024 for our latest edition on Alternative Fuel,” said, Jade McDonald managing editor of Energy Business Review. “WastAway’s patented process has been used successfully for more than 15 years to help communities and municipalities solve their solid municipal waste needs – and provide high quality fuels for a constantly evolving marketplace.”
WastAway is poised for explosive growth in the coming years. Two major plants that turn MSW into fuel are set for construction this year. One in Murfreesboro in an industrial area of the city’s south side and diverts 85% of the city’s trash from the Middle Point Landfill. The second is in Kern County California near Bakersfield. It too will divert 85% of the waste processed into renewable fuel and other beneficial products. The two plants will cost an estimated $150 million to build – and will process 400 tons of MSW a day each.
That’s the carbon equivalent of removing 96,000 automobiles from the highway, eliminating 866 billion pounds of carbon from the air and adding 517,000 acres of forest land producing clean oxygen each year.
“We are thrilled to be ranked as a top 10 alternative fuel solutions providers by Energy Business Review,” said Mark Brown, CEO of WastAway. “This listing reinforces WastAway’s rapid growth as an alternative fuels innovator that advances a multi-patented process to power the future of green technology,”
WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.
Energy Business Review is a print and online magazine that provides readers with a 360-degree view of the energy ecosystem. The magazine covers the entire spectrum of the energy community, including utilities, power and electricity, crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, and renewable energy, from the upstream, midstream, and downstream perspectives.
WastAway, based in Morrison, Tenn., is a leading green technology company boasting a multi-patented equipment design and processing system that converts municipal solid waste (MSW) to fuel, achieving 85% landfill diversion. WastAway's technology removes metals (ferrous and non-ferrous), plastics, glass and inerts for recycling and converts the remaining waste into sterile carbon rich sustainable engineered fuel for a variety of uses. Its renewable – negative carbon footprint – products include; a proven, high-BTU coal replacement fuel for cement kilns, power plants, steel mills, pulp mills and other solid fuel users; biofuels through gasification and pyrolysis; renewable natural gas (RNG) through anaerobic digestion; a soil enrichment additive; and composite building materials through extrusion processes. WastAway was founded in 2002 as a subsidiary of Bouldin Corporation, which began in 1959 as Bouldin & Lawson, a manufacturer of agricultural and horticultural machinery for the greenhouse and nursery industries.
WastAway Municipal Solid Waste to Fuel Process