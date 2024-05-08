Work has begun in B.C.’s southern Interior to upgrade 482 kilometres of highways and side roads, renewing driving surfaces for local residents, travellers and the movement of goods.

Approximately 33 kilometres of Highway 97 will be repaved this summer from Tuc el Nuit Road, north of Oliver, northward through the community of Okanagan Falls to White Lake Road, along with area side roads. Peter Bros Construction Ltd. has been awarded an $8.9-million contract to deliver this project. Work is expected to be complete by October 2024.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region over the coming months include:

Highway 3 Cranbrook arterial and area side roads (25.5 kilometres)

Highway 1 Revelstoke to four-lane (15.2 kilometres)

Highway 93 Roosville to Junction of Highway 3 (37 kilometres)

Highway 3B Trail area (14 kilometres)

Highway 22 Trail to Castlegar (20 kilometres)

Highway 31A New Denver to Fish Lake (13 kilometres)

Highway 6 Nakusp to Burton (36 kilometres) Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 33 Beaverdell to Carmi (9 kilometres)

Slocan Valley side roads (17 kilometres)

Highway 97 Swan Lake to Hanna Road intermittent (52 kilometres) Hot in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 3 Riverside Campground to Keremeos (16 kilometres)

Highway 1 Hoffman's Bluff to Little River intermittent (17 kilometres)

Cherryville area side roads (25 kilometres)

Highway 97C Elkhart Brake Check to John's Creek (23 kilometres)

Highway 1 Valleyview to Orchards Walk and Barriere area side roads (40 kilometres)

Highway 97 Lynes Pit to Cody intermittent and Quesnel area side roads (67 kilometres)

Highway 26 Forest service road (FSR) 500 to Wingdam (21 kilometres)

In 2024, more than $122 million will be invested to resurface southern Interior highways and local roads, ensuring that drivers continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic-control personnel. Updates on delays and closures are available here: https://www.drivebc.ca/