People travelling in northern B.C. can soon expect smoother journeys as crews pave and resurface 260 kilometres of highways and side roads this summer.

The Smithers area will have approximately 28 kilometres of highway and side roads repaved. This includes paving 21 kilometres on Highway 16 from Witset to Nouch Road, and seven kilometres of side roads, including Old Babine Road, Hudson Bay Mountain Road and Slack Road. This $7.5-million project is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2024.

In the Terrace area, 27 kilometres of Highway 37S are being resurfaced from the roundabout at the junction with Highway 16 to Onion Lake, as well as one kilometre along Beam Station Road. The $8.5-million project is scheduled to be complete in the summer. Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes, with work taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Highway 97 Chetwynd Area (30 kilometres) Conventional asphalt resurfacing

Highway 16 Lasalle Lake to West Twin Bridge (17 kilometres) Conventional asphalt resurfacing

Highway 37 Pinetree Lake to Good Hope (46 kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

Highway 37 North Stikine Hill (12 kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

Highway 29 Chetwynd to Cameron Lake (39 kilometres) Hot-in-place recycling asphalt resurfacing

Pineview Area Sideroads (35 kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing



This year’s construction season will see approximately $53 million invested in resurfacing northern highways and local roads to ensure motorists continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and traffic-control personnel.

Updates on delays and closures are available here: https://www.drivebc.ca/