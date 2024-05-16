Submit Release
USA Cyber Emerges: MB Technology Solutions and SERA BRYNN Unite

A photo showing Ryan Mortland and Jeff Farr, the Managing Partners of USA Cyber.

The USA Cyber logo featuring a shield in blue and red, with 'USA' in red text and 'Cyber' in blue text.

We are thrilled to announce the birth of USA Cyber. A great merger is about bringing great people together.”
— Jeff Farr
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move, MB Technology Solutions, a leader in innovative IT solutions with a strong focus on cybersecurity, cloud hosting, and managed IT services, and Sera Brynn, a top-tier cybersecurity and compliance firm and one of the forty-two accredited FedRAMP Assessors, have announced their merger to form USA Cyber. This merger is set to redefine the cybersecurity landscape by providing a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect businesses from emerging cyber threats. Post-merger, USA Cyber will focus on Technology and Cybersecurity while Sera Brynn will concentrate exclusively on compliance, offering unparalleled expertise in navigating the complex regulatory environment.

Ryan Mortland, CEO of MB Technology Solutions:
“I am incredibly enthusiastic about our merger with Sera Brynn to create USA Cyber. The combined entities will deliver unparalleled value and protection to our clients by offering a holistic approach to technology solutions. Together, we stand stronger, equipped to navigate the ever-increasing cyber threat landscape. Furthermore, the merger emphasizes our dedication to cybersecurity regulatory compliance, specifically CMMC compliance.”

Jeff Farr, CEO of Sera Brynn:
“We are thrilled to announce the birth of USA Cyber. A great merger is about bringing great people together. Ryan and I have been colleagues and friends for many years, envisioning the incredible synergies that would result in combining our fantastic cultures, it was an obvious decision.”

USA Cyber will offer a full suite of IT & Cybersecurity services:
• Managed IT & Cybersecurity Services
• Cloud and SaaS Solutions
• Managed Network & Infrastructure
• VoIP Solutions
• Backup and Disaster Recovery
• Incident Response, Digital Forensics, Pen Testing

Sera Brynn will work alongside USA Cyber and continue to offer Compliance services:
• CMMC Advisory
• FedRAMP / StateRAMP Advisory & 3PAO

About MB Technology Solutions:
Established in 1999, MB Technology Solutions has solidified its position as a reliable provider of extensive technology services. Specializing in cloud solutions, infrastructure partnerships, and cybersecurity, the company prioritizes a client-centric approach. MB Technology Solutions has effectively catered to businesses in Missouri and neighboring states.

About Sera Brynn:
Established in 2011, Sera Brynn is renowned for its cybersecurity expertise, offering audit, advisory, and 3PAO services that help organizations protect against cyber threats and ensure regulatory compliance. With a team of experts located in Virginia, Texas, and surrounding states, Sera Brynn is dedicated to strategic cybersecurity solutions that safeguard businesses in the evolving threat landscape.

Lisa Hodde
USA Cyber
+1 855-482-1200
info@usacyber.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

