Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,863 in the last 365 days.

Transportation Emissions Reduction Program Call for Projects

Lawrence-Douglas County
Metropolitan Planning Organization (L-DC MPO)
Transportation Emissions Reduction Program Call for Projects

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) / Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the U.S. Department of Transportation established the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP).  The Lawrence – Douglas County MPO in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is working to implement the Transportation Emissions Reduction Strategy (TERS) thru the call for Transportation Emissions Reduction Program Call for Projects. Projects submitted should align with the TERS and be consistent with the MPO’s Transportation 2050 plan goals.

Example Projects:

  • Energy-efficient street lighting and traffic control devices.
  • Infrastructure-based intelligent Transportation Systems.
  • Alternative fuel projects, including public EV charging, hydrogen, natural gas and propane fueling, and zero-emission equipment.
  • Bike, pedestrian, and non-motorized facilities and micro-mobility projects.
  • Traffic monitoring, management, and control facilities.
  • Projects to improve traffic flow that are eligible under the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) program, and do not involve the construction of new capacity.
  • A public transportation project that is eligible under 23 U.S.C. 142.
  • For a complete list of eligible project types, please refer to Federal CRP Guidance at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/environment/sustainability/energy/policy/crp_guidance.pdf

Call for Projects! Applications due June 27th.

For more information visit the project webpage: https://lawrenceks.org/mpo/terp/

You just read:

Transportation Emissions Reduction Program Call for Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more