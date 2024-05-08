Roundtable Spotlights $60M for Groups At-Risk of Hate Crimes

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged all eligible nonprofits to apply for New York’s Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes grant program ahead of the May 17 application deadline. Governor Hochul secured $60 million for this initiative as part of the FY 25 and FY 24 Enacted Budgets, and spotlighted these available resources during a roundtable discussion with synagogue leaders, many of whom represent congregations that received bomb threats this past weekend.

“In the State of New York, people of all faiths and backgrounds should be able to worship without fear or intimidation,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m outraged by the recent hateful threats against synagogues and encourage all eligible nonprofit groups to apply for these security grants ahead of next week’s application deadline. Public safety is my top priority and I’m committed to using every tool at my disposal to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Governor Hochul secured $35 million in the FY 2025 Enacted Budget and $25 million in the FY 2024 Enacted Budget to support this grant program to strengthen safety and security measures at non-profit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission. Funding through the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes (SCAHC) grant program will allow eligible organizations to request up to $200,000 for physical security and cybersecurity projects, such as security cameras. The deadline to apply is noon on Friday, May 17 and more information is available here.

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “No one should feel unsafe in spaces that are designed to bring people together. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring that nonprofit organizations have the funding necessary to improve safety and security of those who worship, convene and work at those locations. We look forward to supporting this diverse constellation of organizations with measures to safeguard their members and critical missions.”

In the FY25 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured changes to the law to expand the list of charges eligible to be prosecuted as hate crimes. The 28 charges now eligible that can now be prosecuted as hate crimes include falsely reporting an incident, gang assault, rape, forcible touching, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing and circulation, murder, aggravated murder.

Today’s roundtable builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to public safety and eradicating hate crimes across New York State. In October 2023, Governor Hochul launched a new hotline and online form to make reporting hate and bias incidents easier for victims and announced actions to deploy resources to keep New Yorkers safe.

In November 2023, Governor Hochul announced New York would increase staffing to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and directed an additional $2.5 million to the New York State Police to deploy additional investigators in New York City, Albany, Buffalo and Rochester. Governor Hochul also allocated $3 million to expand the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit’s Threat Assessment and Management training to all colleges and universities in New York State.