The Salvation Army Arkansas-Oklahoma Responds to Tornadoes with Essential Support Services

Oklahoma City, OK (May 8, 2024) – In the aftermath of destructive tornadoes that swept through communities across Oklahoma on May 6, The Salvation Army acted swiftly to provide essential aid and support in the hardest hit communities of Barnsdall and Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

The following response activities are underway:

At the request of emergency management, the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Command Mobile Feeding Unit (canteen) is deployed with volunteers and staff to Barnsdall, a city situated north of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tragically, one life was lost and the town of just over 1,000 residents is facing significant challenges after many residences were destroyed or received significant damages from an F4 tornado. The team is providing lunch and dinner, along with snacks, hydration, and a listening ear and spiritual care at the community distribution center.

The Bartlesville canteen is deployed with Lieutenants Luke and Tonya Swain, Commanding Officers for the Bartlesville Corps, at the request of local emergency management as well as their staff. They began serving breakfast on Tuesday morning and will continue with lunch and dinner until no longer needed.

The Mobile Command Unit was deployed to Barnsdall to coordinate response more effectively and as a respite to the heat for The Salvation Army and other partners.

The Salvation Army is coordinating feeding efforts with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief.

The Salvation Army is closely collaborating with local emergency management, tribal partners, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, and VOAD partners to assess the needs of the affected areas.

Financial donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY to support response efforts. For the latest Salvation Army disaster information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmyaok/ and www.twitter.com/salarmyeds and www.twitter.com/salarmyedsaok.

