CDT Joins Letter Calling for Meta to Maintain its CrowdTangle Tool Through the Upcoming Election Cycle

On May 7, CDT joined 50 other civil society organization in a letter to Meta executives urging them to maintain the full functionality of CrowdTangle beyond Inauguration Day through at least January 31, 2025, to ensure this vital tool can be used to ensure the integrity of this important election cycle. CDT previously signed a coalition letter in March immediately after Meta’s announcement that it would shut down this service. CrowdTangle is a critical tool employed by a vast network of journalists, researchers, and election observers to scrutinize the flow of information during election cycles in the United States and globally.

