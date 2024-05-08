Bipartisan Labor Bill Passes First Hurdle

Harrisburg, PA – May 8, 2024 – Today, the Senate Labor and Industry Committee voted to move Senate Bill 841, Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) and Frank Farry’s (R-6) legislation which would prohibit split rates on prevailing wage projects and requires prevailing wage rates for custom fabrication work.

“Government needs to be a role model when it comes to ensuring workers are treated fairly,” said Senator Tartaglione. “We cannot demand progress and condemn labor exploitation, if we aren’t perfect in our own right. By prohibiting split-rates and extending prevailing wages to off-site custom fabrications, we can ensure public works projects are done right and employees are paid fairly.”

Senate Bill 841 was amended in committee to include requiring prevailing wage rates for HVAC duct cleaners as well as changes the definition of “Custom Fabrication” to match the language in House Bill 2153.

The legislation was passed out of committee by a vote of 10-1 and now goes to the full Senate for its consideration.

The text of Senate Bill 841 can be found online.

