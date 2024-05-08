Governor Abbott Appoints Chambers To Ninth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kent Chambers to the Ninth Court of Appeals, Place 4, effective July 1, 2024, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Kent Chambers of Willis is an attorney in private practice and board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has tried over 150 cases in 65 courts in 32 Texas counties and has handled appeals in nine of the fourteen courts of appeals and the Texas Supreme Court. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former member of The Texas Association of Defense Counsel and Defense Research Institute. He is a former board member of the Hope Center for Crisis Pregnancy, former trustee and deacon of Woodland Place Baptist Church, and former deacon and church moderator for Westgate Memorial Baptist Church. Chambers received a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law.