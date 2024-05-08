House Bill 2220 Printer's Number 2956
PENNSYLVANIA, May 8 - An Act amending the act of July 10, 1990 (P.L.404, No.98), known as the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act, further providing for application and qualifications.
