ZELSUVMI (berdazimer)

zel-SOOV-mee

LNHC, Inc.

Original Approval date: January 05, 2024

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

ZELSUVMI is a nitric oxide releasing agent that is indicated for the topical treatment of molluscum contagiosum (MC) in adults and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older.

How is this drug used?

ZELSUVMI is a gel applied topically to each lesion once a day.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved ZELSUVMI based on evidence from three clinical trials (NI-MC301, NI-MC302, and NI-MC304) of 1,598 patients with MC. The trials were conducted at 121 sites in the United States. Among the 1,598 enrolled patients, all of them were evaluated for efficacy (Intent-to-Treat population) and 1,596 were evaluated for safety.

How were the trials designed?

ZELSUVMI was evaluated in three clinical trials of 1,598 patients with MC.

In all three trials, patients with MC were randomized to receive ZELSUVMI or vehicle applied to MC lesions once daily for up to 12 weeks. Efficacy was assessed as the proportion of patients achieving complete clearance at Week 12. Complete clearance was defined as the subject having a total of MC lesion count of zero at assessment.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes how many male and female patients were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ZELSUVMI.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Intent-to-Treat Population)

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ZELSUVMI.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Intent-to-Treat Population)

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ZELSUVMI.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Intent-to-Treat Population)

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the combined clinical trials used to evaluate the efficacy of ZELSUVMI.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity (Intent-to-Treat Population)

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Baseline Demographics of Efficacy Trials by Age, Sex, Race, and Ethnicity, Intent-to-Treat Population Demographic Characteristic NI-MC301 NI-MC302 NI-MC304 ZELSUVMI

N=236

n (%) Vehicle

N=116

n (%) ZELSUVMI

N=237

n (%) Vehicle

N=118

n (%) ZELSUVMI

N=444

n (%) Vehicle

N=447

Table 1. Baseline Demographics of Efficacy Trials by Age, Sex, Race, and Ethnicity, Intent-to-Treat Population Demographic Characteristic NI-MC301 NI-MC302 NI-MC304 ZELSUVMI

N=236

n (%) Vehicle

N=116

n (%) ZELSUVMI

N=237

n (%) Vehicle

N=118

n (%) ZELSUVMI

N=444

n (%) Vehicle

N=447

n (%) Age categories, years <2 8 (3.4) 1 (0.9) 5 (2.1) 3 (2.5) 16 (3.6) 12 (2.7) 2 to <6 99 (41.9) 59 (50.9) 116 (48.9) 61 (51.7) 220 (49.5) 213 (47.7) 6 to <12 106 (44.9) 47 (40.5) 108 (45.6) 46 (39.0) 178 (40.1) 201 (45.0) 12 to <18 17 (7.2) 7 (6.0) 8 (3.4) 7 (5.9) 24 (5.4) 15 (3.4) ≥18 6 (2.5) 2 (1.7) 0 1 (0.8) 6 (1.4) 6 (1.3) Sex Female 119 (50.4) 49 (42.2) 110 (46.4) 62 (52.5) 216 (48.6) 234 (52.3) Male 117 (49.6) 67 (57.8) 127 (53.6) 56 (47.5) 228 (51.4) 213 (47.7) Race White 207 (87.7) 100 (86.2) 221 (93.2) 105 (89.0) 387 (87.2) 382 (85.5) Black or African American 17 (7.2) 10 (8.6) 9 (3.8) 5 (4.2) 21 (4.7) 28 (6.3) Asian 2 (0.8) 2 (1.7) 0 1 (0.8) 6 (1.4) 6 (1.3) American Indian or Alaska Native 0 0 0 0 2 (0.5) 2 (0.4) Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 0 0 1 (0.4) 1 (0.8) 4 (0.9) 2 (0.4) More than one race 10 (4.2) 3 (2.6) 3 (1.3) 6 (5.1) 13 (2.9) 13 (2.9) Not reported 0 1 (0.9) 3 (1.3) 0 11 (2.5) 14 (3.1) Ethnicity Not Hispanic or Latino 167 (70.8) 83 (71.6) 202 (85.2) 97 (82.2) 345 (77.7) 357 (79.9) Hispanic or Latino 69 (29.2) 33 (28.4) 32 (13.5) 21 (17.8) 94 (21.2) 87 (19.5) Not reported or unknown 0 0 3 (1.3) 0 5 (1.1) 3 (0.7)

What are the benefits of this drug?

More patients with MC achieved complete clearance after 12 weeks of treatment with ZELSUVMI in comparison to those who were treated with vehicle.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The primary efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving complete clearance at Week 12. Complete clearance was defined as the subject having a total MC lesion count of zero at assessment. The efficacy results are shown in Table 2. Table 2. Efficacy Results in Studies NI-MC302 and NI-MC304, Intent-to-Treat Population Endpoint NI-MC302 NI-MC304 ZELSUVMI

N=237 Vehicle

N=118 ZELSUVMI

N=444 Vehicle

Table 2. Efficacy Results in Studies NI-MC302 and NI-MC304, Intent-to-Treat Population Endpoint NI-MC302 NI-MC304 ZELSUVMI

N=237 Vehicle

N=118 ZELSUVMI

N=444 Vehicle

N=447 Complete clearance rate at Week 12, n (%) 71 (30.0) 24 (20.3) 144 (32.4) 88 (19.7) Treatment difference (95% CI) 9.2 (-0.04, 18.4) 12.8 (7.1, 18.6)

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval In NI-MC301, the complete clearance rates at Week 12 were 26% versus 22% for ZELSUVMI and vehicle, respectively, with 95% confidence interval of -5%, 14%.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : The observed effect of ZELSUVMI was similar for females and males.

: The observed effect of ZELSUVMI was similar for females and males. Race : The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how ZELSUVMI worked among races could not be determined.

: The number of patients of races other than White was small; therefore, differences in how ZELSUVMI worked among races could not be determined. Age: The observed effect of ZELSUVMI was larger for patients 6 to 11 years of age than patients below 6 years of age. The number of patients 2 years of age and younger or 12 years of age and older was limited; therefore, differences in how the drug worked in patients 2 years of age and younger or 12 years of age and older versus patients in other age groups could not be determined.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Subgroup analyses were conducted to assess the potential for differences in the treatment effect for various demographics in NI-MC302 and NI-MC304. Table 3. Efficacy Results by Age, Sex, Race, and Ethnicity in Studies NI-MC302 and NI-MC304, Intent-to-Treat Population Demographic NI-MC302 NI-MC304 ZELSUVMI

N=237

n/Ns (%) Vehicle

N=118

n/Ns (%) ZELSUVMI

N=444

n/Ns (%) Vehicle

N=447

Table 3. Efficacy Results by Age, Sex, Race, and Ethnicity in Studies NI-MC302 and NI-MC304, Intent-to-Treat Population Demographic NI-MC302 NI-MC304 ZELSUVMI

N=237

n/Ns (%) Vehicle

N=118

n/Ns (%) ZELSUVMI

N=444

n/Ns (%) Vehicle

N=447

n/Ns (%) Age group, years <2 Complete CR at Week 12 2/5 (40.0) 0/3 (0) 2/16 (12.5) 0/12 (0) Odds ratio (95% CI) NA NA 2 to <6 Complete CR at Week 12 32/116 (27.6) 15/61 (24.6) 63/220 (28.6) 52/213 (24.4) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.215 (0.606, 2.438) 1.288 (0.836, 1.986) 6 to <12 Complete CR at Week 12 36/108 (33.3) 6/46 (13.0) 65/178 (36.5) 28/201 (13.9) Odds ratio (95% CI) 3.188 (1.223, 8.310) 3.672 (2.195, 6.143) 12 to <18 Complete CR at Week 12 1/8 (12.5) 3/7 (42.9) 12/24 (50.0) 6/15 (40.0) Odds ratio (95% CI) 0.173 (0.012, 2.502) 1.399 (0.366, 5.350) ≥18 Complete CR at Week 12 NA 0/1 (0) 2/6 (33.3) 2/6(33.3) Odds ratio (95% CI) NA NA Sex Male Complete CR at Week 12 39/127 (30.7) 13/56 (23.2) 73/228 (32.0) 41/213 (19.3) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.424 (0.714, 2.840) 2.141 (1.369, 3.349) Female Complete CR at Week 12 32/110 (29.1) 11/62 (17.7) 71/216 (32.9) 47/234 (20.1) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.944 (0.889, 4.249) 1.951 (1.261, 3.019) Race White Complete CR at Week 12 64/221 (29.0) 22/105 (21.0) 120/387 (31.0) 72/382 (18.9) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.517 (0.873, 2.634) 2.031 (1.444, 2.857) Black or African American Complete CR at Week 12 3/9 (33.3) 1/5 (20.0) 6/21 (28.6) 6/28 (21.4) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.769 (0.254, 12.320) 1.175 (0.303, 4.557) Asian Complete CR at Week 12 NA 0/1 (0) 3/6 (50.0) 1/6 (16.7) Odds ratio (95% CI) NA NA American Indian or Alaska Native Complete CR at Week 12 NA NA 1/2 (50.0) 0/2 (0) Odds ratio (95% CI) NA NA Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander Complete CR at Week 12 0/1 (0) 0/1 (0) 3/4 (75.0) 1/2 (50.0) Odds ratio (95% CI) NA NA More than one race Complete CR at Week 12 2/3 (66.7) 1/6 (16.7) 7/13 (53.9) 1/13 (7.7) Odds ratio (95% CI) NA 14.687 (1.479, 145.860) Ethnicity Not Hispanic or Latino Complete CR at Week 12 61/202 (30.2) 19/97 (19.6) 108/345 (31.3) 64/357 (17.9) Odds ratio (95% CI) 1.804 (1.002, 3.248) 2.156 (1.503, 3.093) Hispanic or Latino Complete CR at Week 12 8/32 (25.0) 5/21 (23.8) 35/94 (37.2) 24/87 (27.6) Odds ratio (95% CI) 0.951 (0.281, 3.219) 1.671 (0.868, 3.216)

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; CR, clearance rate; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients meeting criteria; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; CR, clearance rate; N, number of patients in treatment arm; n, number of patients meeting criteria; NA, not applicable; Ns, total number of patients for each specific subgroup and were assigned to that specific arm

What are the possible side effects?

Most common side effects occurred at the drug application site including pain, rash, itch, eczema, swelling, erosion, discoloration, blister, irritation, and infection. Other common side effects included fever, vomiting, and upper respiratory infections (common cold).

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4. Adverse Reactions in ≥1% of Patients and at a Higher Rate Than Placebo in Clinical Trials of ZELSUVMI for Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum for up to 12 Weeks, Safety Population Adverse Reaction ZELSUVMI

N=916

n (%) Vehicle

N=680

Table 4. Adverse Reactions in ≥1% of Patients and at a Higher Rate Than Placebo in Clinical Trials of ZELSUVMI for Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum for up to 12 Weeks, Safety Population Adverse Reaction ZELSUVMI

N=916

n (%) Vehicle

N=680

n (%) Application site pain 171 (18.7) 33 (4.9) Application site erythema 107 (11.7) 9 (1.3) Application site pruritus 52 (5.7) 7 (1.0) Application site exfoliation 46 (5.0) 0 (0.0) Application site dermatitis 45 (4.9) 5 (0.7) Application site swelling 32 (3.5) 4 (0.6) Pyrexia 20 (2.2) 7 (1.0) Application site erosion 15 (1.6) 1 (0.1) Application site discolouration 14 (1.5) 1 (0.1) Application site vesicles 14 (1.5) 1 (0.1) Vomiting 12 (1.3) 1 (0.1) Application site irritation 11 (1.2) 0 (0.0) Upper respiratory tract infection 11 (1.2) 5 (0.7) Application site infection 10 (1.1) 3 (0.4) Nasopharyngitis 9 (1.0) 6 (0.9) Pharyngitis streptococcal 9 (1.0) 6 (0.9)

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar between male and female patients treated with ZELSUVMI.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar between male and female patients treated with ZELSUVMI. Race : The occurrence of side effects was higher in white patients, compared to other races, treated with ZELSUVMI.

: The occurrence of side effects was higher in white patients, compared to other races, treated with ZELSUVMI. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar for patients 6 to 11 years of age and patients below 6 years of age for patients treated with ZELSUVMI. The number of patients 12 years of age and older was limited; therefore, differences in side effects in patients 12 years of age and older versus patients in other age groups could not be determined.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 5. Proportion of Subjects With Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events by Subgroup Through Week 12, Safety Population Subgroup ZELSUVMI

N=916

n/Ns (%) Vehicle

N=680

Table 5. Proportion of Subjects With Treatment-Emergent Adverse Events by Subgroup Through Week 12, Safety Population Subgroup ZELSUVMI

N=916

n/Ns (%) Vehicle

N=680

n/Ns (%) Age group, years <2 13/29 (44.8) 4/16 (25.0) 2 to <6 207/435 (47.6) 93/332 (28.0) 6 to <12 189/391 (48.3) 64/294 (21.8) 12 to <18 17/49 (34.7) 5/29 (17.2) ≥18 2/12 (16.7) 3/9 (33.3) Sex Female 217/445 (48.8) 90/344 (26.2) Male 211/471 (44.8) 79/336 (23.5) Race White 392/814 (48.2) 148/586 (25.3) Black or African American 11/47 (23.4) 6/43 (14.0) Asian 1/8 (12.5) 2/9 (22.2) Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander 1/5 (20.0) 1/3 (33.3) American Indian or Alaska Native 1/2 (50.0) 0/2 (0) More than one race 16/26 (61.5) 10/22 (45.5) Not Reported 6/14 (42.9) 2/15 (13.3) Ethnicity Hispanic or Latino 89/195 (45.6) 24/141 (17.0) Not Hispanic or Latino 334/713 (46.8) 145/536 (27.1) Not Reported 4/7 (57.1) 0/1 (0) Unknown 1/1 (100) 0/2 (0)

