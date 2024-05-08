EXCELLERA GROWS WITH THE ADDITION OF BARABINO & PARTNERS
The largest corporate affairs hub boosts Italian leadership and eyes international marketMILAN, ITALY, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barabino & Partners, Italy’s largest corporate communications firm, joins Excellera Advisory Group, Italy’s leading corporate affairs advisory group. Founded in November 2022, through the partnership between Cattaneo Zanetto Pomposo & Co. and Community with the support of Xenon Private Equity, over the past year Excellera was joined by both Public Affairs Advisors and Value Relations.
The entry of the firm founded in 1985 by Luca Barabino marks a major step forward in the process of growth of Excellera, which was set up with the aim of establishing an aggregative platform of outstanding companies in their respective fields. Indeed, with this deal, the Group will get under its umbrella the top two Italian communication firms by size and value: Barabino & Partners and Community, founded by Auro Palomba. Alongside them there is the leading public affairs consultancy CZP, founded by Alberto Cattaneo, Paolo Zanetto and Claudia Pomposo, which is working along with Public Affairs Advisors (by Giovanni Galgano) and Value Relations (by Massimo Cherubini and Marco Giorgetti), specializing in energy & infrastructure and life science, respectively.
Today’s deal, which will be completed by the end of May, will therefore follow the same pattern around which the whole project was designed: the industry leaders will keep their brands and management autonomy, continuing to operate in perfect competition as they already do now.
As of today, Excellera can thus boast a total turnover exceeding EUR 60 million, about 300 among employees and collaborators, and an EBITDA of EUR 20 million, positioning itself at the top of the industry in Italy and at the forefront in Europe.
This agreement marks a significant strategic move, both in terms of size increase and market positioning, nationally and internationally: the Group’s leadership in Italy is strengthening with the addition of Barabino & Partners, thanks to its Genoa office, which adds to the existing ones in Milan, Rome, and Treviso. This way, the network will be increased, as it can work across all national territories, coupled with a well established presence abroad, either directly with B&P UK, Deutschland and USA, with offices and branches located in London, New York City and Berlin, or through its B2P Communications Consulting GmbH subsidiary (100%), with offices in Munich, Paris, and Berlin, which will be added to the Group’s presence in Brussels, where both B2P and CZP has offices.
The Group’s size and extensive nationwide presence will turn Excellera into a major hub for any global company seeking corporate, financial, brand, communication & governance affairs advisory in Italy, as well as reputation building, and its extensive overseas offices will be devoted to supporting Italian companies in their international expansion.
Luca Barabino will maintain his role as CEO at B&P and, together with Federico Steiner, who will continue as B&P’s General Manager, and a group of ‘Key People’ operational colleagues gathered in Barabino&Partners Futura, will reinvest in the holding company.
“We are excited to welcome our new partners and colleagues at Barabino & Partners and above all to be able to draw on new talented professionals who will add further to our great experience in corporate affairs, even at an international level. The management autonomy of each brand is a key element to develop the individual companies and the Group as a whole. Yet, throughout this year of working together, we have shown that by walking hand in hand we can reach our goals faster and with greater satisfaction,” commented Paolo Zanetto, CEO of Excellera Advisory Group.
“For Federico Steiner and I, the idea of designing a new entrepreneurial adventure, with different size and commitment, representing our country, together with Auro Palomba, Alberto Catianeo, Paolo Zanetto, Claudia Pomposo, Massimo Cherubini, Marco Giorgetti, and Giovanni Galgano, as well as with the new generations of professionals, is a real source of motivation, a new way of sharing perspectives. Doing so with outstanding and valuable people, who were estimated competitors or professionals until yesterday and who are now our ‘colleagues,’ is really motivating,” said Luca Barabino, CEO of Barabino&Partners .
Giovanna Biscaro
Excellera Advisory Group
+39 335 837 7801
giovanna.biscaro@excelleragroup.com