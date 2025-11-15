Sofidel America to Present its Expanded U.S. Footprint and New Production Capabilities at PLMA 2025 in Chicago

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Sofidel America, the U.S. subsidiary of the Sofidel Group—one of the global leaders in the manufacture of tissue paper for hygienic and household use—will showcase its most recent phase of growth and industrial expansion at the 2025 Private Label Trade Show (PLMA) in Chicago.The company arrives at the show with a significantly strengthened presence in the North American market, following a series of strategic acquisitions, capacity expansions, and investments in advanced production technologies. Sofidel America welcomes partners, buyers, and visitors at booth H906, where the team will showcase its expanded production capabilities, private label solutions, and the latest innovations developed for the North American market.Over the past years, Sofidel America has undergone an unprecedented phase of development, reinforcing its position as a reliable, large-scale partner for private label retailers across North America. A milestone of this transformation was the acquisition of Royal Paper’s U.S. assets in June 2025, which significantly expanded the company’s manufacturing footprint. This move followed the 2024 integration of additional operations acquired from Clearwater Paper and ST Paper, broadening Sofidel’s presence across several high-demand regions and strengthening its service capabilities for major retail partners.In September 2025, Sofidel also inaugurated a third paper machine at its state-of-the-art integrated plant in Circleville, Ohio—one of the most advanced tissue manufacturing complexes in the world. At the same time, the expansion of the Duluth, Minnesota facility is underway and will introduce full automation of finished-goods handling and major enhancements to converting operations, driving higher efficiency, product consistency, and service reliability.Last month, Sofidel further expanded its U.S. industrial capacity with the announcement of a new Through-Air-Dried (TAD) paper machine, adding 75,000 metric tons per year of premium tissue production. The start-up of the new machine is scheduled for Q2 2028. The investment reinforces the company's ability to serve the high-performance segment of the North American market and complements its technologically diversified footprint across the country.Sofidel America’s strengthened market position is further supported by its ability to offer a uniquely diversified production model. The company is the only tissue manufacturer in the United States capable of producing all three major technologies—TAD, NTT, and conventional—allowing retailers to develop comprehensive and differentiated private label assortments ranging from premium to value segments.Sustainability also remains a central pillar of the company’s strategy, reflected in its global EcoVadis Platinum rating and its ongoing commitment to responsible sourcing, reduced resource consumption, and innovations in sustainable packaging. Sofidel has also set a clear and ambitious objective: achieving Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050.Today, Sofidel America presents itself as a rapidly expanding, innovation-driven, and sustainability-focused leader in the U.S. tissue market. Sofidel’s participation at PLMA offers an ideal platform to introduce its enhanced industrial capabilities, expanded product offerings, and long-term commitment to supporting North American retailers with high-quality private label solutions.Sofidel GroupThe Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with approximately 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 1,983,000 metric tons per year. In 2024, the Group had Net Sales of 3.225 billion Euros. “Regina”, its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet. Sofidel is committed to reaching Net-Zero carbon emissions by the end of 2050.

