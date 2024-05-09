The Human-Animal Alliance sponsors 'River' and 'Rocky' at Tomorrow's Rainbow
Mini ponies join the charity's animal team providing healing for children navigating griefWELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellington-based charity The Human-Animal Alliance is delighted to announce the sponsorship of two mini rescue ponies ‘Rocky’ and ‘River’ at Tomorrow’s Rainbow - a place for children, teens and families healing from the death of a loved one.
“Sponsorship such as this is vital for the care of our horses, such as River and Rocky. These ponies were recently rescued and are now taking part in therapeutic activities for children both on and offsite,” said Abby Mosher, Founder and Executive Director of Tomorrow’s Rainbow, based in Coconut Creek, Florida. “We are grateful to The Human-Animal Alliance, whose core mission aligns with ours in realizing the value of equine therapy in helping people to heal from grief and trauma.”
‘River’ and ‘Rocky’ are a bonded pair that were rescued to be a part of the mobile programs, Grief on the Go and Tomorrow’s Rainbow Coping Academy. The entire herd of equine, big and small, at Tomorrow’s Rainbow is rescued - an important part of the nonprofit’s values.
The sponsorship program at Tomorrow’s Rainbow provides funding for the care of the therapy horses plus Grief Support Groups, Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy and mobile programs supporting grief, loss and adversity. “Tomorrow's Rainbow is a safe place where children feel, often for the first time, understood,” said Mosher.
A team of EAGALA certified professionals at Tomorrow’s Rainbow’s mini ranch provide Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy for those struggling with an array of mental health challenges including trauma, PTSD, anxiety and depression.
“Equine-assisted therapy is recognized globally for its profound impact on physical, emotional, and psychological well-being,” said The Human-Animal Alliance Founder and Wellington resident, Jackie Ducci, who recently visited Tomorrow’s Rainbow to meet ‘Rocky’ and ‘River’ and see them settled in their new home. “Horses are deeply intuitive and have a remarkable ability to help humans heal. Organizations like Tomorrow’s Rainbow epitomize the power of human-animal connection in the services they provide, and we are honored to support their program again this year.”
Ducci personally covers The Human-Animal Alliance’s overheads to ensure that every dollar donated goes directly to the charitable projects it selects for grants. Every project is extensively researched and evaluated before being selected as a grant recipient.
ENDS
Notes to Editors:
About The Human-Animal Alliance
The Human-Animal Alliance provides grants to exceptional, yet often overlooked nonprofit organizations that support and enhance human-animal connection. Programs receiving funding are identified nationwide through an extensive sourcing and screening process. The Alliance also supports relevant legislative policy initiatives and educates the public on the importance of human animal connection. For more information, visit www.h-aa.org or call (561) 485-0445.
About Tomorrow’s Rainbow
Tomorrow’s Rainbow is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. It is a special place for children, teens, and families that are healing from grief, loss or trauma. Located in Coconut Creek, Florida, the Tomorrow’s Rainbow mini-ranch is a unique setting for equine-assisted grief and trauma support, offered FREE of charge to children, teens and their families. Tomorrow's Rainbow is celebrating 18 years as our community's premier resource for hope and resiliency. The vision of Tomorrow’s Rainbow is every child connected to joy. For more information, contact Leah Eauslin at 954.953.0847 or visit www.TomorrowsRainbow.org
Jackie Ducci
The Human-Animal Alliance
+ +1 561-485-0445
jackie@h-aa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram