Expert Institute enhances their Expert Witness Search service with AI-driven research
Expert Institute unveils upgraded Expert Witness Search powered by AI tool, Expert Radar, offering cutting-edge litigation analysis on every expert they source.
Radar is a game-changer for expert witness search and analysis. With this launch, we are setting a new industry standard. No other expert witness provider offers this level of intelligence and data.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Institute announced a major upgrade to their Expert Witness Search service, which is now powered by their cutting-edge AI research tool, Expert Radar. This combined offering marks a breakthrough in expert witness search and analysis. Integrated with every Expert Search, users gain access to critical litigation and biographical data on each retained expert, laying the groundwork for comprehensive expert due diligence.
— Michael Talve, CEO
With Radar, users have access to essential expert data, including detailed litigation analytics, deposition transcripts, expert challenges, attorney/judge relationships, malpractice claims, background checks, disciplinary actions & sanctions, publications, license & certification status, hospital affiliations, research grants, news, social media, business ownership, biographical details, fee data, educational background, and more. Radar includes 24/7 monitoring for up to 6-months, alerting users of any new data findings, in real-time.
Radar delivers actionable intelligence, helping users uncover contradictory statements, detect discrepancies in online profiles, identify biases in expert witness experience, and explore financial ties with parties they represent.
Michael Talve, Chief Executive Officer at Expert Institute, states, "Radar is a game-changer for expert witness search and analysis. With this launch, we are setting a new industry standard. No other expert witness provider offers this level of intelligence and data as part of their search service. This is a clear differentiator, placing us at the forefront of both expert search and due diligence."
Expert Institute is proud to unveil Radar as part of the Expert Search experience, representing an integral step towards enhanced, AI-driven insights. This addition reflects the company's dedication to delivering premier research tools and is a testament to its innovative approach in expert search and analysis.
For further details on Expert Search and Radar, please visit www.expertinstitute.com.
Michael Morgenstern
Expert Institute
+1 888-858-9511
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok