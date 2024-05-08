Eltropy Moves into New Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth
Leading Unified Conversations Platform Expands with New Santa Clara, Calif. Office
This is an exciting day for Eltropy as we enter our next chapter of growth in our new location. Our relentless focus has fueled incredible demand and expanding our physical footprint was a necessity.”SANTA CLARA, CALIF., USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced it has moved into a new corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The new office space will accommodate Eltropy's rapid employee growth as demand for its unified Text Messaging service, AI-powered chatbots, secure Video Banking, and voice capabilities continues to accelerate.
— Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy
The new headquarters is located in the Techmart Building at 5201 Great America Parkway, Suite 510 in Santa Clara's Great America Office District, is in the heart of Silicon Valley’s tech hub, and walking distance from the iconic Levi's Stadium and Santa Clara Convention Center. The move represents Eltropy's latest milestone as a leading fintech innovator transforming how community banks and credit unions communicate with their members and customers through secure, compliant Voice, Chat, Text, Video Banking, and other digital channels.
"This is an exciting day for Eltropy as we enter our next chapter of growth with our new company headquarters," said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Our relentless focus on delivering the industry’s only truly unified conversions platform has fueled incredible demand and expanding our physical footprint was a necessity. This new modern office space provides the ideal setting for our talented team here in the Bay Area to thrive as we execute on our vision of enabling our communities to access the best financial products anytime, anywhere."
"The move to this impressive new facility marks an important investment in Eltropy's future," said Kavitha Nalla, VP of Finance at Eltropy. "We've outgrown our previous office space and this new headquarters gives us plenty of room to scale our team while building an energizing workplace culture that attracts top talent."
The new Santa Clara headquarters features an open floor plan with abundant natural light to inspire collaboration and productivity. It also includes welcoming community spaces, wellness rooms, a game lounge, and a spacious kitchen to help create Eltropy's signature workplace culture and support a hybrid work environment.
Eltropy’s new HQ office address is: 5201 Great America Pkwy #510, Santa Clara, CA 95054.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
