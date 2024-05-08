Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,860 in the last 365 days.

Georgia Awards $13.03 Million in Community Home Investment Program Funds

Grants Fund Home Rehabilitation and New Construction Across the State

ATLANTA, GA (May 8, 2024)— The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded over $13 million in grant funds to 19 local communities around the state through the Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP).  The CHIP funds are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.  These awards announced today exceed the originally announced $12.5 million for this program, enabling more communities to receive funding for affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is a critical need in Georgia,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn.  “I am proud of these communities for thoughtfully seeking solutions for affordable housing.”

CHIP funds are awarded to communities through a competitive and collaborative effort that reviews and scores applicants who demonstrate their commitment to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing within our Georgia communities. New construction awardees will receive up to $1,500,000 to construct single-family homes for very low to low-income-eligible homebuyers.  Up to $500,000 will be awarded to communities for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation projects.  Homeowners must make less than 80 percent of the county’s area median income to qualify for funding.

The awarded CHIP communities will contribute over $5 million in matching funds to the grant awards.  

New Construction Awardees

Community

Award

Number of Homes to Construct

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity (Garden City)

$1,500,000

10

Gwinnett Housing Corporation

$1,500,000

38

Sylvester Housing Authority

$1,030,000

4

City of Warner Robins

$1,500,000

10

Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Awardees

Community

Award

Number of Homes to Rehabilitate

Baldwin County

$500,000

6

City of Byron

$500,000

6

City of Cochran

$500,000

7

City of Colquitt

$500,000

7

City of Cordele

$500,000

8

City of Damascus

$500,000

8

City of Homeland

$500,000

7

City of Meigs

$500,000

7

City of Millen

$500,000

5

City of Moultrie

$500,000

7

City of Perry

$500,000

8

City of Thomson

$500,000

5

City of Waycross

$500,000

8

Family Community Housing Corporation (Atlanta)

$500,000

13

New Foundations Corporation (Calhoun)

$500,000

8

You just read:

Georgia Awards $13.03 Million in Community Home Investment Program Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more