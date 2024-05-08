Georgia Awards $13.03 Million in Community Home Investment Program Funds

Grants Fund Home Rehabilitation and New Construction Across the State

ATLANTA, GA (May 8, 2024)— The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded over $13 million in grant funds to 19 local communities around the state through the Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP). The CHIP funds are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These awards announced today exceed the originally announced $12.5 million for this program, enabling more communities to receive funding for affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is a critical need in Georgia,” said DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn. “I am proud of these communities for thoughtfully seeking solutions for affordable housing.”

CHIP funds are awarded to communities through a competitive and collaborative effort that reviews and scores applicants who demonstrate their commitment to providing safe, decent, and affordable housing within our Georgia communities. New construction awardees will receive up to $1,500,000 to construct single-family homes for very low to low-income-eligible homebuyers. Up to $500,000 will be awarded to communities for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation projects. Homeowners must make less than 80 percent of the county’s area median income to qualify for funding.

The awarded CHIP communities will contribute over $5 million in matching funds to the grant awards.

New Construction Awardees

Community Award Number of Homes to Construct Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity (Garden City) $1,500,000 10 Gwinnett Housing Corporation $1,500,000 38 Sylvester Housing Authority $1,030,000 4 City of Warner Robins $1,500,000 10

Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Awardees