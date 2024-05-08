Senator John I. Kane is Proud to Announce that ‘Vision To Learn’ has Been Awarded a $60,000 State Grant

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA − May 8, 2024 − Senator John I. Kane is proud to announce that Vision To Learn, a non-profit charity dedicated to providing eye care to children in need, has been awarded a $60,000 state grant.

Vision To Learn was founded in 2012 by Austin Beutner and the Beutner Family Foundation. The program has since helped over 3 million children in 750 low-income communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Remarkably, the organization has provided more than 460,000 children with glasses at no cost to students or their families.

“It’s always an honor to assist nonprofits through the grant process, especially when their efforts directly benefit the children in our district’s community,” Senator John I. Kane expressed. “Eye health and vision are crucial, but they can pose a difficult process or expense for families in need. Vision To Learn’s commitment to providing essential eye care to those most in need aligns perfectly with our dedication to serving our community. We’re thrilled that this grant will enable them to continue their life-changing work.”

This grant will allow Vision To Learn to provide vision care, including screening, eye exams, and glasses, to students at Title 1 and other high Free and Reduced Lunch Program (FRLP) schools across Pennsylvania, particularly in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties. This support will provide 1,200 students with eye care, including 400 with eye exams and 320 with glasses.

“More than 3 million children across the country go to school every day without the glasses they need,” said Vision To Learn Founder Austin Beutner. “Every child in every school, everywhere in the country, should have the glasses they need to succeed in school and in life. Senator Kane’s leadership is helping to ensure more children in Pennsylvania get the help they need.”

Vision To Learn will bring its mobile eye exam clinic to Marcus Hook Elementary on May 10th where about 20 students will receive eye exams and select glasses, if needed.

“The Chichester School District is extremely grateful for Senator Kane’s work in helping to secure funds to continue to support the Vision To Learn initiative”, said Dr. Gregory Puckett, Acting Superintendent Chichester School District. “Through these collaborative efforts we have been able to provide over 950 students with glasses.”