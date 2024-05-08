Fueled By Kid Power, The Lincoln Zoo Rebellion Entertains as it Teaches Animal Rights and Preservation

The Lincoln Zoo Rebellion deals with today’s important themes of animal rights and preservation — in an entertaining and humorous way, making it an engaging read for kids ages 8 to 14 and young-at-heart adults. Co-author Art Twain Davina Belling, wife of the late author Larry Belling

An engaging story about an elderly zookeeper, courageous kids and zoo animals who take action and get results.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fun-filled adventure, The Lincoln Zoo Rebellion, an elderly zookeeper who can converse with animals; a sweet young veterinarian fresh out of school; a fugitive African teen; a cast of “chatty” zoo creatures and courageous kids from the American town of Lincoln join forces in a rousing rebellion to defend the zoo against a corrupt mayor’s animal-unfriendly plans.

As the story begins, aging zookeeper Reggie Goodenough is lamenting the urban sprawl encroaching on the zoo’s perimeter. He dreams of more land and roomier habitats — better environments for the beloved animals in his care. Reggie is hopeful when newly elected Mayor Ralph Throttlebottom promises to do special things with the zoo, but what Reggie doesn’t realize is that Mayor Throttlebottom and his greedy cronies want to turn the zoo into an amusement park.

Will the eclectic ensemble of plucky kids and wildly intelligent animals come up with a solution that saves the day?

From the creative minds of award-winning writer and producer the late Larry Belling and co-author Art Twain, The Lincoln Zoo Rebellion deals with today’s important themes of animal rights and preservation — in an entertaining and humorous way, making it an engaging read for kids ages 8 to 14 and young-at-heart adults.

“We hope our book gives you a new appreciation of creatures, whether domesticated, in the wild, or in the zoos,” the authors wrote in their book. “After all, we’re related. We’re all animals.”

About the Authors

Larry Belling produced award-winning radio commercials for Hollywood movies and television, managed Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd record producers, and narrated documentaries for PBS, BBC and The Discovery Channel. His play, Stroke of Luck, starring Tim Pigott-Smith, was performed in London.

Art Twain, Larry Belling’s lifelong friend, has created over 3,000 radio and television commercials and helped take the Gap from one to 500 stores with his advertising and marketing efforts. He has won many awards, including Clios and an Emmy. He wrote and produced a popular 5-minutes-a-day radio series for school-aged kids and won the Marcus Foster Award from the City of Oakland for his work with school kids. In his teen years, he had a personal zoo in his garage with 26 different animals, including two alligators and an opossum.

A portion of all proceeds from sales of The Lincoln Zoo Rebellion will be donated to organizations dedicated to improving the lives of animals.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Lincoln-Zoo-Rebellion-Art-Twain/dp/B0CTNZYK87/

The Lincoln Zoo Rebellion

Publisher: Speaking Volumes

Release Date: February 29, 2024

ISBN-13: ‎979-8890220363

Paperback: ‎230 pages

Available from Amazon.com, Ingram, Barnes & Noble and other fine online bookstores

