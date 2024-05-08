TiE U Global Pitch Competition 2023-24: Celebrating College Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley

TiE U 2023-24 Finalists

TiE U is all about igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in students,guiding them from ideation-investment,and turning their campus ideas into thriving businesses

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiE U (formerly known as TiE University), a joint initiative by TiE Global and TiE chapters across North America, Europe, and Asia, is all about igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in college students, guiding them from ideation to investment, and turning their campus ideas into thriving businesses!

TiE U program is designed to provide college startup teams with invaluable learning resources, mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs, and exciting opportunities to participate in Global Mentoring Sessions, Startup Bootcamps, and Pitch Competitions. These interactions and experiences are the catalysts that help transform their startup dream into a tangible, successful business venture.

Now in its sixth year on a worldwide basis, the excitement was palpable as TiE U hosted its Global Pitch Competition for the 2023-24 season in Silicon Valley. With over 1,400 applications pouring in from 34 dynamic teams spanning across seven different countries, the competition was fierce, showcasing the global spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.

After rigorous rounds of evaluation, six exceptional teams rose to the top, earning their spots in the finals. The stage was set, the anticipation was high, and the pitches were inspiring. Each team brought forth their unique vision, disrupting industries and pushing boundaries.

The winners of the TiE U Global Pitch Competition 2023-24 are as follows:

Winner: MabLab from New York

1st Runner Up: doorstep.ai from Atlanta

2nd Runner-Up: Kiwi Charge from Toronto



These outstanding teams demonstrated unparalleled creativity, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit, earning not only recognition but also substantial rewards for their endeavors. The winner, MabLab, walked away with a grand prize of $15,000, while the 1st Runner Up, doorstep.ai, received $7,000, and the 2nd Runner Up, Kiwi Charge, was awarded $3,000. The total prize money amounted to $25,000.

The finals and semi-finals were held at the prestigious UCSC Silicon Valley Extension in Santa Clara, California, United States. At the epicenter of innovation, the atmosphere was electric, reflecting the essence of entrepreneurship that TiE U strives to foster.

“Even though our team didn't place in top 3, we’ve feel we’ve already won by connecting with incredible mentors, innovators and entrepreneurs, attending TiE Silicon Valley’s TiECon 2024, meeting investors and partners, and building friendships with peers who share a growth mindset focused on collaboration and innovation, we are very grateful to TiE for the education and experience!”said Milan, a finalist student team leader from Georgia.

“Seeing these students put in their hard work and creativity over the past months has been nothing short of inspiring; they are the future innovators and changemakers who will shape a better world.” says Dr. Ravi Brahmbhatt who served as one of three global co-leads from TiE Houston this year.

In order to provide over 40 participants who attended in person from across the US, Canada, Germany, and the UAE a memorable experience, they were hosted on tours at Plug-n-Play HQ’s Tech Center, Google’s Googleplex and Bay View campuses, and Stanford University to obtain first-hand knowledge of Silicon Valley’s support system available to entrepreneurial ventures.

TiE U extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the participants, finalists, and winners of the Global Pitch Competition. Your passion, ingenuity, and determination serve as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide. We are indebted to the many mentors, judges, organizers, and volunteers who made this an impactful program that empowers entrepreneurs at college campuses worldwide with tools and resources to launch and scale their ventures.



About TiE U:

TiE U is a global community of college students interested in entrepreneurship. With a mission to foster the next generation of entrepreneurs, TiE U provides a platform for students to connect, learn, and grow through various programs, events, and competitions.

