Optim LLC Receives MDR Certification for Medical Endoscopy Equipment
Optim LLC, a top provider of portable ENT endoscopes, announced today that their ENTity Nasopharyngoscopes are MDR EU2017/745 certified.STURBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optim LLC, a leading manufacturer and provider of proprietary portable flexible endoscopes and related accessories for use in the visualization of Ear-Nose-and-Throat (“ENT”) disorders, announced today the ENTity XL and ENTity SDXL nasopharyngoscopes have been successfully certified in accordance with the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) EU2017/745.
This significant milestone highlights our continued commitment to delivering high-quality medical devices that meet the latest regulatory standards. The MDR certification reflects our dedication to ensuring the safety, efficacy, and performance of our products in compliance with European Union regulations.
• Stringent Quality Standards: The MDR certification demonstrates our adherence to stringent quality standards, ensuring that our products meet the highest levels of safety and performance.
• State-of-the-Art Technology: Our medical endoscopy equipment integrates the latest advancements, empowering healthcare professionals with advanced diagnostic visualization capabilities.
• Patient Care: With this certification, healthcare providers can trust in the safety, reliability, and effectiveness of our endoscopy equipment.
• Global Impact: Optim's commitment to regulatory compliance extends beyond borders. The MDR certification positions our products for global acceptance, reinforcing our presence in the international medical device market.
“By successfully navigating the rigorous requirements of the Medical Device Regulation, our company proves its ability to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and medical business partners” said Paul Samek, Chief Executive Officer.
About Optim:
Optim LLC develops, manufactures, and supports state-of-the-art endoscopy products and accessories that help medical professionals and clinical specialists work more effectively and efficiently. Our breakthrough, ENTity™ line of flexible endoscopes, with integrated LED lighting enable customers to bring precision optical capabilities wherever they are needed. Please contact Optim for special introductory pricing for EU customers.
