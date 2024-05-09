TapClicks Announces New TapFree Solution

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced TapFree, a completely free version of TapReports. TapFree enables marketers to start automating their initiatives and results reporting, based on the proven core technology of the full TapClicks platform.

Marketing automation is powerful, increasing sales through streamlined client contact and collaboration with online dashboards and reports. It improves customer relationships, retention, and cross-selling with quantified feedback and insights. Granular reporting and accurate sales funnel visualization helps identify and reinforce pipeline weak points. Marketers can plan and track email campaigns, integrating sales and marketing data for better results and a higher conversion rate, along with increased campaign visibility.

TapFree includes the following features from the production-proven TapClicks omni-channel Smart Marketing platform:

• A rich set of the most-used connectors for Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Instagram, and many more.

• Data Profiles segment and secure data so recipients see exactly the information desired.

• The Data Source Overview dashboard displays all data in a simple, easy-to-read format.

• Client filters segment data automatically so that clients see relevant information.

• Quick Report capability can email PDF or Excel reports to any recipient in 30 seconds or less.

• Scheduled Reports send pre-defined reports to any or all stakeholders on a customized schedule.

• SEO functions including rank tracking, site audit, competitive intelligence, keyword research and more.

• Licensed for 5 clients, and unlimited users.

"We’re enabling a free entry point into the power of the TapClicks platform,” stated Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks. “TapFree enables the advantages of reporting automation so you can elevate your insights and drive success with no price tag to hold you back."

Currently in Beta, TapFree is a free-forever configuration of production-proven features in the TapClicks omni-channel Smart Marketing platform, providing overall campaign management, analysis, SEO, and reporting automation. It is easy to deploy, easy to upgrade, and available now.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 Martech / Adtech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

TapClicks TapFree