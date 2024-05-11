Minister Michelli R. McGriff – Weaver's New Book: "Yahudah vs. Psychopath: The Ten Commandments"
Unveiling the Divine Path: Discovering Truth, Love, and RedemptionUNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minister Michelli R. McGriff – Weaver, a seasoned spiritual guide and author, has unveiled her latest work, "Yahudah (Worshippers of Abba Yahuah) The Ten Commandments Versus Psychopath (Sinner)", where she delves into the depths of spiritual truth and personal revelation.
In this enlightening book, Minister Michelli presents a compelling narrative that spans from the separation from Yisrael to the gathering of Yahudah, Yahudims, Yisraelites, and onwards to the eagerly anticipated Second Coming of our Savior, Yahshua Ha Mashiach – the King of Kings, the King of Yahudah.
Drawing from her own lived experiences and spiritual insights, Minister Michelli provides a unique perspective on the importance of following the Ten Commandments and avoiding the pitfalls of sin. With a deep understanding of scripture and a profound connection to the divine, she imparts invaluable wisdom to readers seeking spiritual guidance and enlightenment.
"I was inspired by Abba Yahuah to express His greatness and His love through His only begotten Son, Yahshua Ha Mashiach," Minister Michelli R. McGriff – Weaver explains. "This book is a testament to the power of faith and the transformative impact of embracing the true names and greatness of our Heavenly Father."
Readers will find themselves immersed in a journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening as they explore the pages of "Yahudah (Worshippers of Abba Yahuah) The Ten Commandments Versus Psychopath (Sinner)". Through her eloquent prose and profound insights, Minister Michelli challenges readers to reevaluate their beliefs and embrace the path of righteousness.
This groundbreaking work is a testament to her dedication to spreading the message of love, compassion, and divine truth. With her previous work, "Some-Things Good for Your Soul (Temple)", still resonating with readers, she continues to make a profound impact on the spiritual landscape.
"Yahudah (Worshippers of Abba Yahuah) The Ten Commandments Versus Psychopath (Sinner)" is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and other major retailers. Don't miss this opportunity to embark on a journey of spiritual enlightenment and transformation.
About Minister Michelli R. McGriff – Weaver:
Minister Michelli R. McGriff – Weaver is a seasoned spiritual guide and author dedicated to spreading the message of love, compassion, and divine truth. With a deep connection to the divine and a profound understanding of scripture, she inspires readers to embrace the path of righteousness and spiritual enlightenment.
