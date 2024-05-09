The Advancement of Blacks In Sports 3rd Annual Champions & Legends Weekend Is May 31 – June 2

Recognizing achievements, promoting equality, and celebrating lasting legacies

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) is excited that the highly anticipated third annual Champions & Legends Fundraising Weekend is just around the corner. The Champions & Legends Fundraising weekend is set to take place from May 31st to June 2nd. This exciting event will be hosted at the iconic MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino located in the scenic area of Maryland’s National Harbor waterfront.

The ABIS Champions & Legends Fundraising Weekend will not only honor a distinguished list of special guests during the ABIS Champions & Legends Awards Gala, but includes a weekend of scheduled festivities and workshops to help rally support for ABIS’ continual mission to amplify Black representation in collegiate and professional sports.

Activities begin on Friday morning, May 31, with a community day to help support Perry Street Preparatory Academy Washington, DC, and continue Friday afternoon and Saturday with keynote speaker, Congressman James E. Clyburn, and workshop panels on topics that include strategies for breaking into the sports industry, finance for athletes, and the impact of sports beyond the field, to name a few. The weekend culminates with a jazz brunch Sunday morning. Visit abischampionslegends.com for a complete schedule of events.

"We welcome everyone, from devoted sports enthusiasts to passionate advocates for equality to join us in this weekend-long celebration,” said Gary Charles, CEO and founder of ABIS. “The Champions & Legends weekend is a testament to the enduring legacy of Black representation and the ongoing struggle for equality in sports. It’s not just a gathering; it’s a symbol of progress, resilience, and the power of unity.”

The funds raised throughout this influential weekend will support ABIS’ comprehensive programs and efforts, including the crucial financial coaching initiative. This program aims to provide Black student-athletes with vital financial literacy skills, empowering them to excel in both their academic and athletic endeavors.

This year’s stellar lineup of gala honorees includes:

• Eddie Robinson Coaches Award presented to former women's track and field and cross-country coach, Beverly Kearney.

• Lifetime Achievement Award presented to philanthropist and wife of Muhammad Ali, Yolanda 'Lonnie' Williams.

• Leadership Award presented to legendary sneaker designer and founder of Pensole Lewis College, Dr. D’Wayne Edwards.

• John Carlos & Tommie Smith Social Activist Award presented to renowned attorney, Ben Crump.

• Ulice Payne Ambassador Award presented to American businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Paxton Baker.

• Wendell Scott Pioneer Award to be accepted by his grandson, Warrick Scott.

• Executive of the Year Award to be presented to the President of the Baltimore Ravens, Sashi Brown.

• Sonny Vaccaro Champion of Change Award to be accepted by, Spencer Haywood, member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

• Trailblazer Award presented to the 1982 Cheyney University Women’s Basketball Team.

• Collegiate Team of the Year Award presented to the Howard University Swim Team.

Tickets are still available for the Champions & Legends Fundraising weekend and can be purchased through Eventbrite here. For more information and to see a complete schedule, visit abischampionslegends.com.

ABOUT ABIS

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of economic development, racial and social justice for all. Founded by Gary Charles, New York’s Godfather of Grassroots Basketball, in September 2020, ABIS partners with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies. Its members include coaches, administrators, athletes, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, and diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates. To learn more, visit www.weareabis.org.