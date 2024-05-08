Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Releas­es Announce­ment Rais­ing Aware­ness of Fen­tanyl Epi­dem­ic Harm­ing Texas Communities

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released a public service announcement to raise awareness about the increasingly deadly consequences of the ongoing fentanyl epidemic afflicting Texas and the rest of the country. 

Joining Attorney General Paxton are former Cowboys player Randy White and numerous Texas parents whose children tragically overdosed and died due to fentanyl-laced drugs. Often, a pill may appear as a pharmaceutical painkiller or another prescription drug such as Xanax or Adderall, but instead, it is cut with highly potent and deadly fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Additional testimony from parents and community leaders will be available at the Office of the Attorney General website. Their stories highlight the danger facing Texans today, especially young people.

“Texas drug overdose deaths have increased over 75% during the last five years alone. Fentanyl is so potent and so deadly that one pill can kill,” said Attorney General Paxton. “To all of my fellow Texans, we treasure your life. The first step toward ending the devastation starts with understanding what we’re facing.”

