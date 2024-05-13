AWHONN and Alliance for Period Supplies Partner to Address Period Poverty

AWHONN and Alliance for Period Supplies will collaborate on efforts aimed at ensuring all people who menstruate have adequate access to period products.

AWHONN is committed to empowering our members to be at the forefront of ending period poverty.”
— Danielle D. Jones, PhD MPH, AWHONN
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) and the Alliance for Period Supplies, an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), have announced a new partnership to raise awareness and take action to address the issue of period poverty in the United States.

Through this agreement, AWHONN and Alliance for Period Supplies will collaborate on education, advocacy, research, and community outreach efforts aimed at ensuring all people who menstruate have adequate access to period products, regardless of income level.

Key initiatives will include:

• Raising public awareness about the millions who lack access and/or cannot afford period products;

• Supporting expansion of community-based period supply programs nationwide;

• Advocating for legislative changes to increase access and funding for period distribution programs; and,

• Educating nurses and clinicians on how to identify and address period poverty among the patients they serve.

"As the leading voice for women's health nurses, AWHONN is committed to empowering our members to be at the forefront of ending period poverty," said Danielle D. Jones, PhD MPH, VP of Accountability, Belonging, and Culture at AWHONN. "This partnership allows us to combine our clinical expertise with the Alliance for Period Supplies’ national network to have a real impact."

"Joining forces with AWHONN's 350,000 nurses exponentially increases our reach and ability to elevate awareness of period poverty and how to help get period supplies to those struggling to afford them," said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO of NDBN. "Together, we can help ensure all people who menstruates have the period products they need to participate fully in daily life and thrive."

The agreement runs through 2025 and includes collaborative initiatives such as podcasts, webinars, conference sessions, research projects and more. Both organizations will leverage key dates including Period Poverty Awareness Week, May 20 – 28, 2024 to drive their shared mission.

For more information on AWHONN and the Alliance for Period Supplies visit awhonn.org and allianceforperiodsupplies.org, respectively.

About AWHONN
The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to empower and support nurses caring for women, newborns, and their families through research, education, and advocacy. Learn more about us at awhonn.org.

About Alliance for Period Supplies
The Alliance for Period Supplies leads a national network of more than 140 independent, community-based nonprofits working to end period poverty in the U.S. Founded in 2018, as a program of the National Diaper Bank Network, the organization advocates for legislation and public policies to end period poverty, promote menstrual equity, make period supplies freely available in public school restrooms. It also supports the development and expansion of period supply programs throughout the country. Currently, Alliance for Period Supplies allied members work in 41 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit allianceforperiodsupplies.org.

About

