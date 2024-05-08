Twin Cities Synagogue to Host Landmark International Cantors Concert on May 21

In challenging times for the community, Jewish leaders come together in song and celebration with world premiere music

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary display of unity and cultural richness, Adath Jeshurun Congregation is honored to announce it is hosting a special benefit concert featuring 150 cantors from around the world. This unprecedented event will take place on Sunday, May 21, at 7:30 PM, showcasing a remarkable night of music, worship, and artistry through contemporary liturgical compositions.

This year’s benefit concert is especially meaningful as it comes at a time when the Jewish community faces significant challenges globally. With antisemitism rising at alarming rates and the recent decrease in support for Israel following the events of October 7, this gathering is a powerful reaffirmation of the Jewish spirit. "We are proud to be here for one another, and we are certainly not going away. We are full of joy, song, and a passionate commitment to our community," says Rabbi Aaron Weininger, the synagogue’s newly-appointed senior rabbi.

The evening will feature 150 cantors – musically trained Jewish clergy – from across the United States and beyond. These distinguished cantors will perform songs and compositions poised to become integral parts of our liturgies and services for years to come, marking a significant contribution to the future of Jewish musical heritage.

“This concert is not just a display of musical excellence; it is a celebration of life and the enduring vibrancy of the Jewish people,” explains Hazzan Joanna Dulkin, Adath Jeshurun Congregation’s cantor and current president of the Cantors Assembly. “It underscores how the Jewish community in the Twin Cities, while not the largest, is immensely spirited and plays a vital role in keeping the flame of Judaism alive.”

The community and guests from all walks of life are invited to join us in what promises to be a memorable evening, filled with ruach (spirit) and community solidarity. Tickets are available now, and all proceeds will support the ongoing work and programming of both Adath Jeshurun and the Cantors Assembly.

For ticketing information, scheduling details, and more about how you can support or participate in this landmark event, please visit adathjeshurun.org/benefit or contact 952-545-2424.

About Adath Jeshurun Congregation:

Located in the heart of the western Minneapolis suburbs, Adath Jeshurun Congregation has been a beacon of Jewish faith and community life for 140 years. With a long history of vibrant worship, educational programs, and social justice, the synagogue continues to foster a thriving and inclusive Jewish community in the Twin Cities.