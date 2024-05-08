Hugh Downs School grad embraces opportunities and excellence at ASU

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable spring 2024 graduates.

This spring, Christina Reimche is graduating with a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University's Hugh Downs School of Human Communication.

Reimche is also the recipient of the Dean’s Medal from The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences for Outstanding Academic Achievement. She says her experience at ASU has been extremely positive.

“My advice would be to chase every opportunity,” said Reimche. “Opportunities always present themselves — a lot of it is just reaching out. There are so many opportunities here at ASU, and you can always find your niche, but you have to start somewhere. The professors here are always so willing to come alongside you and help you discover that.”

Reimche's journey stands as a testament to the spirit of excellence and perseverance that is cherished and celebrated at the Hugh Downs School and at ASU. Her remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration for students embarking on their own academic journeys, reminding them how the power of dedication, resilience and seizing opportunities for growth can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

In the below Q&A, Reimche expands on her ASU experience.

Note: Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Question: What was your “aha” moment when you realized you wanted to study the field you majored in?

Answer: I always loved writing and speaking, and I wanted something that was broad enough that I could kind of take it anywhere. I'm really glad that I chose communication as a major because it's opened me up for a lot of different opportunities because communication can be used in a lot of different disciplines. I chose communication because I loved the skills offered and knew this major could take me to a lot of different places.

Q: Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at ASU?

A: I actually have several, but the one that stands out the most to me is Assistant Professor Joris Van Ouytsel, who I did independent study with.

I took my first class with Ouytsel during the second semester of my freshman year, and then he ended up becoming my thesis director, so I’ve known him almost my entire college career. He’s been huge in furthering my academic career and even my professional career as well. He's super helpful and just a very sweet professor and very encouraging. I could not have done a lot of the things that I did without him.

Q: What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to those still in school?

A: It’s not necessarily the skills that you have, but it’s your willingness to try new things and work in areas that might be a little uncomfortable at first, but you soon find your groove. I would get random emails about things that sounded kind of cool, and rather than discarding them or saving them for later, I would take the opportunity to find out more about it. Not only did I learn something new, but I also made a lot of new friends as well.

Q: What’s something you learned while at ASU — in the classroom or otherwise — that surprised you or changed your perspective?

A: What surprised me the most about the Hugh Downs School was how approachable all the professors were. If I needed an extension or extra help on something, or even if I wanted to pursue an additional opportunity, they were all really willing to help. It made this such a more enjoyable experience. The most challenging aspect was balancing school and work along with outside opportunities and knowing when to prioritize certain things over others and knowing which balls can drop and which ones are like glass and can’t be dropped. I had to learn how to prioritize everything.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I’ll be pursuing my master’s degree in the fall. I may transfer to a different program, but I work in fundraising, so I'd love to continue with development, whether that's for nonprofits or a university. Further down the line, I’d like to get into grant writing.